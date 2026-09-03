Green Party leader Zack Polanski to run to replace Keir Starmer as MP in Holborn and St Pancras
This comes as Sir Keir Starmer – who previously said he would serve out the rest of his term – stepped out as an MP earlier this week
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said he will stand in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election triggered when Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation as an MP on Tuesday.
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Mr Polanski previously pledged to stand in a by-election if one came up in London.
"I have lived and worked in this community over many years, I know it well and I love it," he told the Camden New Journal.
"It represents so many of the things that make London so special. I am so excited by the prospect of representing this place in Parliament."
This comes as Sir Keir Starmer – who previously said he would serve out the rest of his term, stepped down as an MP earlier this week, triggering a by-election.
“Holborn and St Pancras has everything that’s the best of our country and so much potential,” said Mr Polanski.
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“But for too long now it’s been held back by governments who have failed to make the changes to improve people’s lives.
“We know that the Greens can win here, and by electing me, voters will have someone who will always fight their corner – never scared of big donors or the party whip. Too often Labour has stood up for corporations and big money. I will stand up for people struggling to pay their bills.”
The Greens have won council seats in London and overall control of other boroughs - but they have never won a parliamentary seat in the capital.
Mr Polanski is also a member of the London Assembly.
It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Holborn and St Pancras for the last 11 years.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2026
My statement. pic.twitter.com/xzu4xcIno2
In a statement posted on social media, former prime minister Sir Keir said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago.
“But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls.
“As I do that, I will always remain immensely proud to have represented the place Vic, the kids and I call home.”
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