Green Party leader Zack Polanski said he will stand in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election triggered when Sir Keir Starmer announced his resignation as an MP on Tuesday.

Mr Polanski previously pledged to stand in a by-election if one came up in London.

"I have lived and worked in this community over many years, I know it well and I love it," he told the Camden New Journal.

"It represents so many of the things that make London so special. I am so excited by the prospect of representing this place in Parliament."

This comes as Sir Keir Starmer – who previously said he would serve out the rest of his term, stepped down as an MP earlier this week, triggering a by-election.

“Holborn and St Pancras has everything that’s the best of our country and so much potential,” said Mr Polanski.

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