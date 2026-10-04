Green Party members have passed a motion to define Zionism as racist at the party’s conference in Brighton.

The result means that the stance will now become official party policy.

Members still in Brighton backed the motion with 1,022 votes in favour and 813 against.

Critics say it risks sending out a message that Jewish people are not welcome in the Greens.

Before the conference, former leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay both issued statements saying they would be voting against it. Zack Polanski, the Greens’ leader, did not cast a vote

Today, the five Green Party MPs, the leader, and co-deputy leader, said: "As Green Party leaders and MPs, we will always uphold universal human rights.

"We will never tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment.

"We will continue to stand in opposition to genocide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and the illegal occupation.

"We will continue to call out the heinous crimes of the Netanyahu government.

"And we will continue to work to ensure that the Green Party is an anti-racist party in every way.

"We know there is no conflict between supporting the rights of Palestinians and the rights of Jewish people."

A Green Party spokesperson previously said: “This has been a serious and deeply felt debate within our membership. Our members value the ability to bring forward and decide party policy, and conference has now made its decision.

“The Green Party is an anti-racist party and has consistently opposed the illegal occupation of both Palestinian and Syrian land, called for an end to arms sales to the Israeli government and spoken out fearlessly about the devastating situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Those positions remain central to our approach. So too does our deeply-held commitment to equality, justice and human rights for all, and opposition to racism in all its forms.”

The members voted against adding a clause to make clear the motion should not be used to “pressure, proscribe or discipline” party members for their affiliation to synagogues or other Jewish groups that describe themselves as Zionist.

Jewish leaders said the failure of the Green Party leadership to oppose the move “shows a staggering indifference to the welfare of British Jews”.

The chief executives of the Board of Deputies, Community Security Trust and Jewish Leadership Council wrote a letter to Green Party leaders ahead of the conference airing their concerns and referring back to a warning they issued over the motion earlier this year.

“We also emphasised the implications for the safety and welfare of all British Jews, and our belief that this motion would make the Green Party the first electorally significant UK political party in living memory to adopt what appears to be an overtly antisemitic political platform,” they said.

The vote has exposed divisions within the party as four of its five MPs – Ellie Chowns, Sian Berry and ex-leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer – came out to publicly reject the motion.

Ms Chowns said in a social media post that she was concerned the motion “risks fuelling division and risks undermining the party’s ability to advocate effectively for justice and peace”. The position will become party policy but the Greens do not require all their politicians to back it.

Party leader Mr Polanski is running to become an MP in Sir Keir Starmer’s former seat and the Greens had encouraged members to leave Brighton to support his campaign in London.

Mr Polanski said he believes that the “displacement and genocide of the Palestinian people” is “clearly racism” in an interview with the BBC earlier this week.

But he said he wanted an amendment to call for one Palestinian state in the motion, “because what I want to see is equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians”.