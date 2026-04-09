Green Party leader Zack Polanski wants to ban horse racing, it has been claimed on the eve of the beloved Grand National at Aintree this weekend.

He has also advocated for the ban of equestrian events from the Olympics.

Mr Polanski wrote on X in 2024: "Let's go further and remove all animals involved in sport".

Ahead of the world-famous meet in Merseyside this weekend, it has been revealed that Polanski has advocated for the sport to be banned altogether as recently as 2024.

The curious take comes despite the Green leader openly advocating for the legalisation of drugs and prostitution.

The horse racing industry is worth up to £4billion to Britain - and supports tens of thousands of jobs as well as the UK's rural communities.

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage blasted Mr Polanski’s views as “cranky nonsense” when speaking to The Sun.

He added: “The idea of banning horse racing is utterly absurd.

“Horse racing is an integral part of our British heritage.

“It’s a sport that supports tens of thousands of jobs, rural communities, and generations of tradition.

“It’s also deeply ironic that Polanski, a party leader that seems happy to legalise just about everything else, is so enthusiastic about banning one of Britain’s most historic and beloved sports.”

Senior Tory Nick Timothy, whose constituency includes Newmarket racecourse, added: “This is extreme madness from Zack Polanski.

"He’s not the only one. This Labour Government risks taxing and regulating racing out of existence.”