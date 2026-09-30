The Crown Prosecution Service has said charging decisions will be made before the 10th anniversary of the disaster, which falls on June 14 2027.

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives investigating the Grenfell fire have passed files of evidence relating to 20 companies and 54 individuals to prosecutors, the Metropolitan Police said.

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The blaze in June 2017 in North Kensington, west London, claimed the lives of 72 people and was found by a public inquiry to have been avoidable. Potential offences include corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences, and misconduct in public office. The Crown Prosecution Service has said charging decisions will be made before the 10th anniversary of the disaster, which falls on June 14 2027. Read more: Andy Burnham insists he will 'hear all sides of the argument' on Heathrow plans - but suggests he'd prefer to expand Manchester airport instead Read more: Trump 'disappointed' UK police released 'bomb plot' suspects on bail - as it emerges one of five arrested called police on himself

Tributes are pictured in front of the remaining section of the Grenfell Tower on the ninth anniversary. Picture: Getty

'Milestone moment' Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth said: “This is a milestone moment in the police investigation into this devastating tragedy which took the lives of 72 people. “Our dedicated team of 220 investigators has worked incredibly hard to honour our commitment to the bereaved, survivors, residents and all those affected by the fire to meet this timescale. “We appreciate, of course, it has taken nine years to get to this point. As we have said before, this is one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken by any UK law enforcement agency – the scale is truly enormous. “While we know this has had a significant impact on those waiting for answers, it has necessarily taken this long to ensure our investigation is meticulous and presents the very best possible evidence to the CPS for charging decisions.”

Investigators have looked at the role of more than 15,000 people and 700 organisations as part of the mammoth inquiry, and have submitted 12,600 pages of evidence to the CPS. A total of 14,700 statements have been taken and more than 27,000 exhibits, including cladding, insulation, doors, windows and other parts of the building, down to screws, nuts and bolts, are stored in a secure warehouse. Scale replica parts of the tower are being built at a cost of £2 million in anticipation of potential court proceedings. Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Today marks an important step in the Grenfell Tower investigation, and we understand the enduring impact this tragedy continues to have on bereaved families, survivors and all those affected. “We recognise that the journey to this point has been long and difficult, and we do not underestimate the toll it has taken on those seeking answers and accountability. “Charging decisions will be made independently by CPS prosecutors following a thorough and careful review of all the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service. “We remain confident that we will complete this process and make charging decisions before the 10th anniversary of the fire on June 14 2027.”

The burnt-out shell of Grenfell House, London in 2017. Picture: Alamy