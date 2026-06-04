Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2026. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress that Greenland is part of Denmark "for now", amid concerns that the superpower was considering annexing the island.

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Mr Rubio was asked by Sarah McBride, from the House of Representatives' foreign affairs committee, whether he was "aware that Greenland is indeed part of Denmark" during questioning over President Donald Trump's remarks that the US should take control of Greenland. In January, the White House said Trump was considering how to acquire Greenland, including a potential use of the US military, setting off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe, although talks have since been moved to a diplomatic track. Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic. Read more: Republicans break with Trump to approve measure to prevent him from resuming Iran war without Congress Read more: Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, giving new hope to possibility of Iran deal

Protestors with flags of Greenland take part in a demonstration against the new American consulate's inauguration in Nuuk, Greenland, on May 21, 2026. Picture: Oscar Scott Carl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

The US currently has one active military base there, down from around 17 facilities in 1945. Mr Rubio was also asked whether the US "needs to own land within NATO to defend it". He told Ms McBride: "We are actually ‌involved in conversations with Greenland and Denmark on the use of Greenland for collective defence for all of us. It's a key part of missile defence, ⁠but we're involved in those talks ​right now. "I think we're in ​a good place on it now. "I think we'll have pretty good news at some point." Greenland's government has said that progress had been made in the high-stakes talks over the future of the territory amid U.S. threats of annexation, adding that the giant island belongs to its people and will never be for sale. The US opening of a larger diplomatic hub in Greenland at the end of May was met by demonstrators opposed to President Trump's ambition for greater influence in the Arctic island, while local government ministers shied away from the event.