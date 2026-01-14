President Donald Trump warned his NATO allies the United States will act on Greenland "whether they like it or not"

Officials from Greenland and Denmark have insisted that it is not necessary for the US to take control of the territory. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Officials from Greenland and Denmark have insisted that it is not necessary for the US to take control of the territory, as it says that Donald Trump wants to 'conquer' the land.

The Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and the Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. Speaking at a press conference in Washington after the meeting, Motzfeldt and Rasmussen announced a new working group with the US in response to threats of invasion from Trump. But Rasmussen told reporters that there is still a "fundamental disagreement" with the US over the future of Greenland and that Trump's administration had made his views clear. Read More: Denmark sends 'advance force' to Greenland to pave way for larger military presence amid US threats Read More: Anything less than US control of Greenland 'unacceptable' Trump says ahead of crunch talks

Danish Special Forces training in Greenland previously. Picture: Alamy

He added that Denmark's relationship with the US is its "longest-lasting diplomatic relation" and that this is the "perfect framework which could be used" to come to a settlement over the issue. Despite the positive outlook, the Danish official admitted "whether that is doable I do not know". While scant on detail, the officials announced the formation of a "high-level working group" to find a "common way forward". In advance of the meeting, Denmark announced it had sent advanced troops and equipment to Greenland in response to Donald Trump's threats to take the territory by military force. Advanced command has been sent to Greenland to prepare surroundings and logistics for a large-scale military force to arrive, according to Danish media firm DR. Mr Trump has reportedly ordered his top military commanders to draw up plans for the invasion of Greenland. The President warned his NATO allies that the United States will act on Greenland “whether they like it or not” as he told Denmark, “we can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Any military action in Greenland could spell the end of NATO and would almost certainly place the UK at odds with Washington.

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen admitted to an increased military presence in Greenland. "We are now moving forward with the whole issue of a more permanent larger presence in Greenland from Danish defense, but also with the participation of other countries. "Just as we had in 2025, where we saw that there were other NATO countries participating in exercise and training activities in Greenland, we will also see this in 2026."

Danish Special Forces undertaking cross country ski training in Greenland previously. Picture: Alamy

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has confirmed that "several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland" on Wednesday. He added that they are part of a group of allied countries to prepare for elements "within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance". "It is at Denmark's request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces," he said. Large parts of the rest of the Danish military – including the Army's combat troops – are bound to defence posts in the Baltic. Denmark's Defence Command told DR: "The Danish Armed Forces, among other things, continuously train for the deployment of capabilities in the Arctic and are present as part of general task performance and in preparation for upcoming activities."

Danish troops training in Mestersvig, Greenland, March 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy