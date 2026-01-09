When Donald Trump first talked about buying Greenland last year, it affected me more than I expected.

What followed wasn’t just political debate. It was attention, jokes, and comments that felt very personal when you’re Greenlandic.

I remember watching a Danish satire show that made fun of a Greenlandic documentary and the Inuk woman featured in it (it was shown a month after Trump’s remarks). Around the same time, I was reading comment sections on Facebook and responses to my own posts on Instagram. At one point, I had to crawl into bed and cry. It hurt deeply to see so many people in Denmark speak so harshly about my home and about Greenlandic people.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. For years, I’ve felt that Denmark has struggled to show a balanced picture of Greenland. Too often, only negative stories make the news. Before Trump ever mentioned Greenland, a friend of mine who worked at a large national newspaper wanted to do a profile on me and my Greenlandic background. The editor said no. It wasn’t considered an interesting story. That says a lot.

So when Greenland is suddenly back in the spotlight, my feelings are mixed. On one hand, more people are asking questions and paying attention. That’s a good thing. On the other hand, I find it hard not to shake my head at the idea that a country and its people can simply be treated as something to buy.

To me, Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland feels like a distraction. It draws attention away from other issues that deserve far more focus right now. And after what I experienced last year, I’ve noticed myself avoiding the news more than I used to. Not because I don’t care, but because it can be emotionally overwhelming.

Despite all of this, I feel more hopeful now. This time, I’ve seen people in Denmark speak up and show support for Greenland in a visible way. That matters. It makes me believe we’ll come through this in a better place. And I choose to trust that those in the Danish Parliament, along with Greenland’s own political leaders, are taking this seriously and handling it with care.

Greenland is not a joke, a headline, or a bargaining chip. It is a country with people, history, and a future that deserves respect.

____________________

Josepha Kûitse Kunak Thomsen is a Greenlandic communicator, content creator, Greenlandic Mask dance performer and tourism professional. Based in Denmark, she uses storytelling to share more nuanced perspectives on Greenland, its people, and its culture.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk