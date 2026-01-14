President Donald Trump warned his NATO allies the United States will act on Greenland "whether they like it or not"

Danish Special Forces training in Greenland previously. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Denmark has sent advanced troops and equipment to Greenland in response to Donald Trump's threats to take the territory by military force.

Advanced command has been send to Greenland, to prepare surroundings and logistics for a large-scale military force to arrive, according to Danish media firm DR. It comes as Mr Trump has reportedly ordered his top military commanders to draw up plans for the invasion of Greenland. The President warned his NATO allies the United States will act on Greenland "whether they like it or not" as he told Denmark, "we can do this the easy way or the hard way." Any military action in Greenland could spell the end of NATO and would almost certainly place the UK at odds with Washington.

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen admitted to an increased military presence in Greenland. "We are now moving forward with the whole issue of a more permanent larger presence in Greenland from Danish defense, but also with the participation of other countries. "Just as we had in 2025, where we saw that there were other NATO countries participating in exercise and training activities in Greenland, we will also see this in 2026."

Danish Special Forces undertaking cross country ski training in Greenland previously. Picture: Alamy

Large parts of the rest of the Danish military– including the Army's combat troops – are bound to defence posts in the Baltic. Denmarks Defence Command told DR: "The Danish Armed Forces, among other things, continuously train for the deployment of capabilities in the Arctic and are present as part of general task performance and in preparation for upcoming activities."

Danish troops training in Mestersvig, Greenland, March 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy