Greenlanders ruthlessly mock Trump's America following takeover threats - as locals rebrand MAGA merch and feign fentanyl addiction
Greenlanders have taken to social media to ruthlessly mock Donald Trump and US culture in the wake of the President's U-turn over a proposed takeover.
Taking to social media, Greenlanders were less than impressed by suggestions that Trump could lead the nation - currently governed by Denmark.
As tensions rose, so did the nation's apparent appetite for mockery, with videos emerging on TikTok showing Greenlanders mocking America over its opioid crisis, alongside flogging parody MAGA merchandise.
One video, caption "Bringing American culture to Greenland", features a compilation of clips showing figures standing in the snow.
Bodies folded forward, the scene is designed to resemble fentanyl addicts - often dubbed "zombies" over their awkward and often gravity-defying stances.
Another clip shows a local flogging alternative MAGA merch.
It follows Trump's apparent climbdown over threats to claim the nation on national security grounds, telling leaders in Davos on Thursday that he would not take the country by force.
Trump had previously threatened to slap leaders with huge tariffs targeting EU countries backing Greenland's sovereignty.
One clip shows a Greenlander facing the camera, holding a MAGA cap inscribed with 'Make America Go Away'.
It's a week that saw Denmark engaging in discussions with the US in a bid to de-escalate tensions, with Denmark's representatives travelling to Downing Street to meet with the Foreign Secretary.
The protests against a US takeover comes as Trump took to the stage to unveil his 'Board of Peace' in Davos, Switzerland.
Taking to the stage alongside world leaders, the US President offered a nod to Tony Blair - as the Foreign Secretary insisted that the UK will not take part in Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signing ceremony.