Greenlanders have taken to social media to ruthlessly mock Donald Trump and US culture in the wake of the President's U-turn over a proposed takeover.

Taking to social media, Greenlanders were less than impressed by suggestions that Trump could lead the nation - currently governed by Denmark.

As tensions rose, so did the nation's apparent appetite for mockery, with videos emerging on TikTok showing Greenlanders mocking America over its opioid crisis, alongside flogging parody MAGA merchandise.

One video, caption "Bringing American culture to Greenland", features a compilation of clips showing figures standing in the snow.

Bodies folded forward, the scene is designed to resemble fentanyl addicts - often dubbed "zombies" over their awkward and often gravity-defying stances.

