Greenpeace activists have scaled an active Shell gas rig in the North Sea to install a blood-red art piece in protest against the company’s gas emissions.

The artist wanted to symbolise the wounds to the environment with 1,000 litres of crimson liquid.

The work now sits on the Skiff platform, which is 45 nautical miles off the Norfolk coast.

Titled “Butchered”, the piece is the latest art from Anish Kapoor, known for “The Bean” in Chicago.

It was installed early Wednesday morning by Greenpeace activists who sailed on the Arctic Sunrise.

Seven climbers raised the 12 metre by 8 metre canvas on the rig and used a high-pressure hose to stain it.

Kapoor said: “I wanted to make something visual, physical, visceral to reflect the butchery they are inflicting on our planet.” His latest piece is the first ever fine art to be placed on a fossil fuel platform anywhere in the world.

The British-Indian sculptor, famous for The Bean in Chicago, is the latest of many to join the Polluters Pay Act initiative. This is a campaign from Greenpeace calling on governments to make big polluters pay for climate damage.

Action from Greenpeace comes after heatwaves, floods and wildfires have hit Europe. Campaigners want the government to place harsher taxes on shareholders in fossil firms to raise money for places most impacted by climate change.

A Shell UK spokesperson told The Independent: “Safety at sea is our priority.

“Greenpeace entered a restricted safety zone around the platform without permission, which is established under UK law to protect people and prevent collisions.

“Their actions were extremely dangerous, involved illegally trespassing, and put their own and others’ lives at risk. LBC has contacted Shell for further comment.