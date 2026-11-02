Environmentalists say they have deployed boulders weighing up to two tonnes each to prevent destructive fishing in an area of the sea created to protect porpoises.

It is the latest action by Greenpeace to prevent “bottom trawling” – a method of fishing in which gear is dragged across the seabed to scoop up fish – in the UK’s seas by dropping boulders to create an underwater barrier to the nets.

The environmental group deployed the boulders, to which celebrities Simon Pegg and Benedict Cumberbatch have added their names, over the weekend in the Southern North Sea Marine Protected Area, which was designated to protect harbour porpoises.

Analysis shows that in 2025, bottom trawlers logged more than 37,000 fishing hours in the protected zone – far more than in any other offshore marine protected area, Greenpeace said.

The campaigners warned that bottom trawling destroyed delicate seafloor habitats, depleted key fish stocks the porpoises rely on and disrupted their ability to hunt as a result of intense noise.

They claim to have effectively closed 116 square kilometres (44 square miles) of the marine protected area to bottom trawling in what they have declared as an “ocean park”.

And Greenpeace vessel the Arctic Sunrise will patrol the area to deter other types of destructive fishing over the coming days, the group said.