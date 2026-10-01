Zack Polanski's party has told members not to use words such as 'elderly' and 'homosexual' to avoid causing offence

The party has told members to avoid using 'non-inclusive' language such as 'nutter' and 'lunatic'. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Green Party members have been told to stop using "unacceptable" words such as "nutter" and "lunatic" under new guidance on inclusive terminology.

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The party warns members that using the wrong terminology can create "unwelcoming or exclusionary” environments and contribute to bullying and harassment. Picture: Alamy

The party warns members that using the wrong terminology can create "unwelcoming or exclusionary” environments and contribute to bullying and harassment. The guidance reassures members that it's OK to get things wrong from "time to time" as long as they are trying to be more "inclusive". But it warns that repeated behaviour may be deemed harassment, which would break the party's code. Harry Potter author JK Rowling blasted the guidance, stating: "Speaking as the elderly mother of three youngsters, who hasn't had a sex change and knows many homosexuals, it is my able-bodied and sexually-preferred opinion that the Greens are turning into total nutters."

Mr Polanski is standing in Sir Keir Starmer's former constituency of Holborn and St Pancras in a by-election on October 8. . Picture: Alamy