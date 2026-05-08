The Green Party is celebrating a series of wins including their first London mayoralty as Zoe Garbett takes Hackney

Zoe Garbett celebrated with Zack Polanski as the London's first Green Party mayor. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Green Party is celebrating a series of wins, including their first mayoralty in London as Zoe Garbett takes Hackney

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Zack Polanski's Green Party has won 116 seats in the local elections. Picture: Alamy

Many commentators have questioned how well the Greens would perform on election day, after the recent PR blunders of Mr Polanski which have seen his popularity dwindle. In the recent Golders Green stabbings, in which two members of the Jewish community were attacked, Mr Polanski took to social media to criticise police for their handling of the incident. Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing Met officers handling the incident of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head”, when he had already been tasered. He also incorrectly claimed that the suspect was handcuffed. His comments were met with backlash from Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, who called his comments “inaccurate and misinformed” and warned they would “inflame tensions”.

Mark Rowley warned that the comments could 'inflame tensions'. Picture: Getty

The Green Party leader later apologised, but it was not without consequence – his popularity ratings dipped 14 percentage points in a week as a result of the controversy, according to a poll by More in Common. He currently faces scrutiny over his handling of anti-Semitism after two local election candidates were arrested last week on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred, the Telegraph reported. Mr Polanski has long been outspoken about the need for better protections for the Jewish community and publicly condemned incidents of anti-Semitism. In a 2019 Facebook post, Mr Polanksi highlighted the “concerning” levels of anti-Semitism in the Green Party and pledged to get “a grip” on the problem, the Telegraph reported.

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski has had a tough few weeks in the press following a series of blunders. Picture: Getty

Mr Polanski previously faced criticism for claiming that hypnotherapy could lead to bigger breasts. He made the controversial remark to a journalist for The Sun in 2013, before entering politics. When he announced his bid for party leadership, he was asked about the article and expressed remorse, saying that at the time he was “a young Londoner who was holding down four jobs”. “I think I saw it as a way to talk about body image and work that can happen where people don’t go under surgery, but can actually feel better about themselves,” he said. “What I’m careful about, though, is that that is not justification … I’ve apologised for it, and I stick by that apology.” He later doubled down on the theory, in a recently resurfaced 2013 interview with BBC Radio Humberside, he told presenter Peter Levy: “Actually, increasingly more and more as I work with people, there’s starting to become anecdotal evidence, at least, of a growth in breast size”.

Mr Polanski has come under fire for several comments, including claiming he was a spokesperson for the British Red Cross. Picture: Getty