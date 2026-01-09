Polanski has spoken about which potential Labour leaders he would work with. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Zack Polanski has said the Green Party would be willing to make an electoral pact with Labour to stop Reform winning elections, as long as Sir Keir Starmer was not leader.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amid growing speculation that the two parties could work together to take on Reform at the local elections in May, the leader of the Greens reminded voters that his priority is "to replace Labour, not work with them". He insisted that no pact deal would be made anytime soon, but did suggest an alliance could be formed if Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham were to take over from the current Prime Minister. Read more: Army facing £28bn black hole as Starmer vows to send troops to Ukraine Read more: Starmer slams ‘insulting’ changes to Elon Musk's Grok chatbot making deepfake creation a ‘premium service’

Polanski threw compliments towards Rayner, who he believed “would be easier to work with”. Picture: Getty

"Under no circumstances could I see a scenario where I’d want to work with Labour led by Keir Starmer,” he told the Telegraph. "All I think working with Keir Starmer would do is create an even worse [version of] Nigel Farage down the track." His comments come as questions surrounding Starmer's future as Labour leader continue to swirl and the Green Party's popularity grows ever stronger. Polanksi went on to point out which potential leaders he would work with and threw compliments towards Rayner, who he believed "would be easier to work with". He added that the former deputy prime minister had been "tarnished by her previous role in this Labour government" and that it was "not for me to decide whether she's lost public trust". However, he believed that Labour's recent U-turn to end the two-child benefit cap occurred due to the success of the Greens, rather than pressure from Rayner. When asked about Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham, Mr Polanksi said: "He probably is the outlier, but I can’t see a scenario where he could get back into parliament whilst we have the control ‘freakery’ of this Labour government." Polanksi was also confident that the Greens could "absolutely lead the left" and criticised Sir Keir for "purging" socialistsfrom Labour.

Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham was described as the "outlier" in the Labour party by Polanski. Picture: Getty