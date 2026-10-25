The Jewish organisation passed a motion on Sunday declaring that the Greens had become a racist party.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has condemned Zack Polanski’s Green Party over the “Zionism is racism” policy motion passed at its conference earlier this month. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Zack Polanski’s Green Party has been labelled “racist” by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

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Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg said the Green Party has become a racist party. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg said: “By adopting an antisemitic platform, the Green Party of England and Wales has become a racist party. We will treat it accordingly. “No political party has the right to tell Jews that a central part of our identity, rooted in thousands of years of history, faith and peoplehood, is racist. “The Green Party’s policy brands much of our community, including our synagogues and communal organisations, with that slur. It gives prejudice against Jews a political licence. “The Green Party’s leadership must now take responsibility for reversing this policy and confronting the antisemitism it has legitimised.”