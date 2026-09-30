Greggs to axe around 740 jobs and shut four factories
The move will cost the firm around £60 million, including disruption costs and redundancy payments
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Greggs has said it plans to shut four factories with the loss of about 740 jobs as part of an overhaul of its food manufacturing operations.
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The high street bakery chain said the proposed changes, which will take place over the next two-and-a-half years, will see it relocate parts of its manufacturing process.
The move will cost the firm around £60 million, including disruption costs and redundancy payments.
But it said the plans will save it around £20 million across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.
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It came as the retail business revealed that sales grew by 7.7% in the three months to September 26, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Trading improved across the quarter as it benefited from product launches and “more settled weather” in August and September.