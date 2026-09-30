Greggs has said it plans to shut four factories with the loss of about 740 jobs as part of an overhaul of its food manufacturing operations.

The high street bakery chain said the proposed changes, which will take place over the next two-and-a-half years, will see it relocate parts of its manufacturing process.

The move will cost the firm around £60 million, including disruption costs and redundancy payments.

But it said the plans will save it around £20 million across the 2028 and 2029 financial years.

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