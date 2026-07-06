Greggs Mexican sandwich range returns to shelves after England's World Cup win over Mexico
The bakery chain removed the range from selected stores across England on Sunday as a 'tactical shift' ahead of kick-off.
Greggs has restored its Mexican chicken sandwich range after temporarily taking the products off menus ahead of England's World Cup clash with Mexico.
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The bakery chain removed the range from selected stores across England on Sunday in a show of support before the last-16 tie ahead of kick-off.
Customers can now once again buy the Mexican-inspired sandwiches after the products returned to shelves on Monday following England's victory.
The company had branded the decision a football-inspired "tactical rotation", insisting there was "nothing personal" behind the temporary withdrawal.
"Off sale" signs appeared in participating stores before the match, with Greggs confirming the range would be back the following day regardless of the result.
Zoe Harris, Greggs' customer director, said: "It's the first time in our history we've dropped a sandwich range, but duty calls."
"Nothing personal - it's a tactical rotation and the gaffer's call is final.”
"To any Mexico fans reading this, no hard feelings - we've loved having you in the starting line-up, and you'll be straight back off the bench come Monday morning.”
"May the best team win!"
England ensured the sandwiches made their scheduled return after beating Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic last-16 match to secure a quarter-final place against Norway.
Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a series of challenges in Mexico City, including hostility, the high altitude and a red card for Jarell Quansah.
Kick-off at the Estadio Azteca was also delayed by an hour because of a storm before England eventually claimed victory.
The build-up to the match had also seen Mexico supporters attempt to disturb England's preparations by setting off fireworks outside the team's hotel overnight.
England flew straight back to their Kansas City base after the match, and will start preparing on Wednesday for their next match.