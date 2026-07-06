Greggs has restored its Mexican chicken sandwich range after temporarily taking the products off menus ahead of England's World Cup clash with Mexico.

The bakery chain removed the range from selected stores across England on Sunday in a show of support before the last-16 tie ahead of kick-off.

Customers can now once again buy the Mexican-inspired sandwiches after the products returned to shelves on Monday following England's victory.

The company had branded the decision a football-inspired "tactical rotation", insisting there was "nothing personal" behind the temporary withdrawal.

"Off sale" signs appeared in participating stores before the match, with Greggs confirming the range would be back the following day regardless of the result.