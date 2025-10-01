Popular high street baker Greggs has announced it will be increasing the price of some of its bakery items and two of its breakfast deals from tomorrow.

The company's chief executive Roisin Currie said the price increases would kick in from Thursday.

She said the action was being taken in response to increased staffing costs, including the impact of an unexpected £20m increase in the amount it pays in employer National Insurance as a result of last year's Budget.

Fortunately for sausage roll enthusiasts, the arguably most iconic food item will be unaffected in this round of price hikes - having already increased to £1.30 earlier this year.

It will be the third time this year that the baker has raised prices, echoing a wider trend on the UK's high street.