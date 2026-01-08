The price of a Greggs sausage roll has gone up 5p, with lattes hiked by 10p as the high street baker grapples with a “very tough, challenging market”.

It means a sausage roll now costs £1.35 in most shops, up from £1.30 this time last year.

A latte will now cost £2.25, up 10p from the same period.

The chain said it had sold fewer items in the run up to the festive period, with rising wages, energy, and packaging costs having an impact on profits.

”The mood music last year wasn’t a positive one so I think that played into the consumer feeling under pressure,” said Roisin Currie, the chief executive of Greggs.

She added that there are currently no plans for further price hikes following the "targeted" rise, adding that it expected inflation to ease later this year.

