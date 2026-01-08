Greggs raises price of sausage rolls and lattes
A sausage roll now costs £1.35 in most shops, up from £1.30 this time last year
The price of a Greggs sausage roll has gone up 5p, with lattes hiked by 10p as the high street baker grapples with a “very tough, challenging market”.
It means a sausage roll now costs £1.35 in most shops, up from £1.30 this time last year.
A latte will now cost £2.25, up 10p from the same period.
The chain said it had sold fewer items in the run up to the festive period, with rising wages, energy, and packaging costs having an impact on profits.
”The mood music last year wasn’t a positive one so I think that played into the consumer feeling under pressure,” said Roisin Currie, the chief executive of Greggs.
She added that there are currently no plans for further price hikes following the "targeted" rise, adding that it expected inflation to ease later this year.
Ms Currie continued: “We expect cost inflation to be lower this year and lower than for a number of years, so that will give a bit of respite to the consumer. There are no plans for any further prices rises this year.”
She added that the company has been “monitoring the market” to see how inflation would change as it prepares to enter negotiations over pay rises for employees.
Greggs posted underlying sales growth of 2.9 percent in the Christmas quarter, bettering the previous period when they were up 1.5 percent.
This put the business on track to deliver 2025 profit in line with a £173million forecast.
“It has been a very tough, challenging market last year. It is not just about the high street. If you look at consumer behaviour and how under pressure it has been a tough market to operate in,” Ms Currie said.
It came as the Greggs boss said there is "no doubt" weight loss jabs are impacting business.
Last year, the high street baker hiked prices at least three times, echoing a wider trend on the UK's high street.
Greggs has nearly 3,000 shops across the UK. It is hoping to continue its expansion in 2026 to hit its 3,500-store target.