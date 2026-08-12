Greggs said it has seen a 'Burnham bounce' in sales of the "sausage, bean, and cheese thing" after Prime Minister's endorsement.

Asked by Henry Riley on Tuesday about his favourite menu item from Greggs, the PM looked past the sausage rolls and said: "The sausage, bean, and cheese thing". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Greggs have renamed Andy Burnham's favourite pastry after the Prime Minister revealed his go-to order during an LBC interview.

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Yesterday, Burnham was asked by Henry Riley what his favourite item from the menu was, to which he revealed..."the sausage, bean, and cheese thing". The PM was most likely referring to Greggs' Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt, which sells for £2. Burnham's endorsement led sales of the breakfast pastry to double on Wednesday morning at the branch near No 10 North. The bakery chain has now renamed the viral pastry to honour the PM's ringing endorsement.

In-store screens now beam photos of the pastry, proclaiming: “The Sausage Cheese & Bean Thing as eaten by our Prime Minister.”. Picture: Greggs

The bake now officially bears the colloquial title assigned to it by the Prime Minister: “The Sausage Cheese & Bean Thing". In-store screens now beam photos of the snack, proclaiming: “The Sausage Cheese & Bean Thing as eaten by our Prime Minister.” Read more: First bar snacks, now Greggs: Andy Burnham reveals another curveball order Read more: Burnham defends limiting business rate cuts, saying pubs are ‘our heritage’

Staff at the Greggs branch outside No10 North on Heron Road claimed sales more than doubled after Burnham announced his penchant for the pastry. Warren McCarrick, shop manager at the Greggs shop outside No 10 North said: “Our shop has been buzzing with Mancs getting their hands on Burnham’s favourite bake. "Sales have gone through the roof this morning, cheers, Andy."

The bake officially bears the colloquial title assigned to it by the Prime Minister: “The Sausage Cheese & Bean Thing". Picture: Greggs