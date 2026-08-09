Greggs introduces 'robocops' to curb thefts after uptick in shoplifting
The devices, which are manufactured by security firm Safer Group, capture CCTV footage which is then monitored by 24-hour remote security guards.
Greggs bakeries are introducing anti-crime pods as part of a trial to tackle shoplifting in store.
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The 'robocops' are being supplied by police to London stores, including Croydon, Brixton, Peckham and Whitechapel, as well as other UK locations including Coventry, Birmingham and Nottingham.
The Safe POD S1/X1, which is manufactured by security firm Safer Group, captures CCTV footage which is then monitored by 24-hour remote security guards.
The devices are solar-powered and fitted with 120-decibel 'high intensity sounders' and flashing lights to alert to any suspicious activity, and can also be controlled by shop managers via an app.
The move comes after shoplifting in the bakery chain became so rife that certain stores were transformed into 'fortress stores' to cope - with the company removing self-service checkouts and locking the fridges to curb stealing.
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Safer Group have supplied these customisable pods to various "high profile projects across sectors" according to their website, including retail, rail and national infrastructure.
Clients listed include the Home Office, Transport for London, as well as Lancashire, Durham and Merseyside Police.
Safer Group's services have also been used in other retail stores, including Boots and Waterstones, to try to reduce thefts.
Another anti-theft system which allows Met officers to receive CCTV footage directly from retailers - rather than via an online portal - has quadrupled the number of convictions, according to the Met Police.
Reports say the software has cut wait times for evidence from 28 days to mere minutes, with Scotland Yard reporting the technology was being used by companies including Greggs, Tesco, Boots and M&S.