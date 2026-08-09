Greggs bakeries are introducing anti-crime pods as part of a trial to tackle shoplifting in store.

The 'robocops' are being supplied by police to London stores, including Croydon, Brixton, Peckham and Whitechapel, as well as other UK locations including Coventry, Birmingham and Nottingham.

The Safe POD S1/X1, which is manufactured by security firm Safer Group, captures CCTV footage which is then monitored by 24-hour remote security guards.

The devices are solar-powered and fitted with 120-decibel 'high intensity sounders' and flashing lights to alert to any suspicious activity, and can also be controlled by shop managers via an app.

The move comes after shoplifting in the bakery chain became so rife that certain stores were transformed into 'fortress stores' to cope - with the company removing self-service checkouts and locking the fridges to curb stealing.

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