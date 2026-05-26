The bakery chain is set to test new self-service checkouts to help customers on the move. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Greggs is set to trial a new form of self checkout for the first time to provide customers with more "convenience and speed".

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The change will be piloted in the hope to bring a speedier service by swapping counters and tills with a faster self-service. The trial is being spearheaded by the brand's franchise partner, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), and is said to be targeted at customers on the move. The first Greggs Express has opened at Glasgow Airport as part of Motor Fuel Group’s petrol forecourt and the test is expected to be rolled out to several more travel hubs across the UK. Read more: What is Britain's cheapest meal deal? Greggs raises price of offers Read more: UK households could see energy bills rise by £75 to cover debts of other customers

The success will be determined by customer behaviour and responses to the self-service checkouts will be assessed across a small number of units at travel hubs, The Express reports. The stores will offer savoury and sweet treats as well as hot drinks seven days a week. Greggs property director Tony Rowson said: "Greggs Express is our latest concept being trialled to help us enhance our customer experience, focusing on convenience and speed.