Greggs trials change to its checkouts for first time in bid to cut down queues
Greggs is set to trial a new form of self checkout for the first time to provide customers with more "convenience and speed".
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The change will be piloted in the hope to bring a speedier service by swapping counters and tills with a faster self-service.
The trial is being spearheaded by the brand's franchise partner, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), and is said to be targeted at customers on the move.
The first Greggs Express has opened at Glasgow Airport as part of Motor Fuel Group’s petrol forecourt and the test is expected to be rolled out to several more travel hubs across the UK.
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The success will be determined by customer behaviour and responses to the self-service checkouts will be assessed across a small number of units at travel hubs, The Express reports.
The stores will offer savoury and sweet treats as well as hot drinks seven days a week.
Greggs property director Tony Rowson said: "Greggs Express is our latest concept being trialled to help us enhance our customer experience, focusing on convenience and speed.
"The units will allow customers to grab their favourite bake or serve coffee themselves, ideal for customers on the move.
"Working with MFG, the trial will help us understand how this format can support our growth ambitions alongside our broader estate growth plans, while continuing to deliver the great-tasting food and value our customers expect."
The popular bakery chain revealed its meal deals had gone up in price again earlier this month and warned further price hikes could be introduced depending on the US-Iran war.
Its two-part breakfast deal, incorporating a roll and a drink, had risen from £3.15 to £3.25.