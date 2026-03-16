The wall lay between the 12th and 14th floors and was completely blackened with smoke and covered in handprints following the blaze.

Powerful images show handprints left on a wall inside Grenfell Tower from the night of the deadly blaze. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Fury has grown after a wall showing the handprints of Grenfell Tower victims who were trapped in the building as the fire raged was destroyed - despite pleas from next of kin to preserve it.

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Relatives of the 72 people victims of the 2017 inferno in North Kensington, west London, found the wall during pre-demolition visits to the building in July last year. The wall lay between the 12th and 14th floors and was completely blackened with smoke following the blaze. Powerful images show the wall marked with prints of different sizes. The victims’ families had urged the Government to save these parts of the building from being destroyed and have threatened to take Housing Secretary Steve Reed to court over its demolition. It comes after his predecessor Angela Rayner vowed that the wall would not be destroyed. Read more: Grenfell families accuse government of ‘shameless betrayal’ over pause on investigation into 'implicated' firms Read more: Government pressed over why Grenfell cladding ‘crooks’ not behind bars

In July 2025, immediate families of the deceased entered Grenfell Tower for the first time.



They saw the inscriptions and handprints left in the stairwell — powerful traces of the struggle for life that night.



Families asked that these relics be preserved according to the… pic.twitter.com/ADXGwbBYN4 — GRENFELLNEXTOFKIN (@Grenfellnextkin) March 15, 2026

However, the government later said it would not keep any sections above the ninth floor due to concerns about sensitivity and the loss of life on the upper floors. Grenfell Next of Kin, a group made up of the families of Grenfell disaster victims, took to X to hit out at the demolition. It wrote in a lengthy post on Sunday: “On this Mother’s Day, Grenfell families remember mothers and children who they lost forever due to catastrophic State and Corporate negligence.“ But they’re also asking: why were the final traces of their loved ones struggles on the fateful night of 14th June 2017, destroyed?” The group added that immediate families of the deceased entered Grenfell Tower for the first time for the first time in July 2025.

The fire at the 27-Storey Grenfell Tower in West London in 2017 killed more than 70 people. Picture: Getty