Up to 20 companies and 57 individuals could face criminal charges over the fire.

Grenfell remembered on final anniversary before tower’s complete demolition. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Grenfell bereaved and survivors will gather this weekend nine years on from the fatal fire, for what is the final anniversary before the tower block is completely demolished.

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It comes after police and prosecutors announced last month that up to 20 companies and 57 individuals could face criminal charges over the blaze. Decisions will be made on whether any charges will be brought before next year’s 10th anniversary, the Metropolitan Police said. Potential offences under consideration include corporate gross negligence manslaughter, fraud, health and safety breaches, and misconduct in public office. Grenfell survivor Edward Daffarn said, while the update was “encouraging”, the continued “wait for justice is torturous, and it’s an old expression, but justice delayed is justice denied”. Read more: Police seek to charge up to 57 individuals and 20 organisations over Grenfell disaster Read more: Grenfell families' fury after government demolishes wall with handprints from night of deadly blaze

Memories and tributes remain in the community space surrounding Grenfell. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners. The blaze in June 2017 was found by a public inquiry to have been avoidable, having been preceded by “decades of failure” by governments and the building industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings. The inquiry’s final report in 2024 found that victims, the bereaved and survivors were “badly failed” through incompetence, dishonesty and greed, with the tower block covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms which made and sold the cladding and insulation. Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick condemned the “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market. Mr Daffarn said it is “absolutely essential” that people and companies are held to account for what happened. He said: “It’s encouraging that we have a timeline now where there is a chance of these criminal prosecutions happening, which is absolutely essential.”