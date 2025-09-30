The flotilla has attempted to deliver aid to Gaza amid an ongoing blockade, with Greta Thunberg among those travelling to the region

Last week, Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship was "attacked several times" by a heavy swarm of drones, the activists said. Picture: Reuters

Greta Thunberg's 'freedom flotilla', which has taken part in sustained attempts to deliver aid to Gaza, was 'partially funded' by Hamas, Israel has claimed.

Suggestions of a direct Hamas link come as Israel released what it insists are official documents found in the Gaza Strip 'proving' Hamas’s direct involvement in the funding and execution of the “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza. The government claims the documents are proof that the terrorist organisation is at least partially responsible for funding "mobilizing actions against Israel" through 'Hamas Abroad'. According to the Israeli embassy, the papers show that a number of the flotilla's ships are "secretly owned by Hamas". Last week, Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship has been "attacked several times" by a heavy swarm of drones, the activists said. It comes as the aid flotilla made its latest attempt to reach the region, after pausing for several days in Greek waters to undertake repairs. Read more: Former assistant to far-right German politician found guilty of spying for China Read more: Farage 'not to be trusted with healthcare,' says Streeting as he brands Reform plan to scrap ILTR 'disastrous' for NHS Setting out its intentions, the activists on board plan to challenge Israel's naval blockade and deliver aid to the Palestinian territory. Organisers said on Sunday that Greek vessels had joined the fleet and that the flotilla was now "complete", having increased the number of vessels to 47 civilian boats.

The sailing boats of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousands of Madleens depart from San Giovanni li Cuti harbor heading towards Gaza, Palestine. Picture: Alamy

With Hamas operating in the Gaza Strip, Hamas Abroad is responsible for Hamas activity outside the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities. That includes the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) - an organisation that Israel says is a subordinate to Hamas and a representative body abroad, serving as a "wing of the movement". The Israeli government suggests that the wing is charged with mobilising actions against Israel, "including violent demonstrations, marches against Israel, and demonstration and provocation flotillas".

One of the alleged Hamas documents was discovered at what Israel claims was a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip. The document contains a list of people it says are PCPA operatives, some of whom it claims are high-ranking well-known Hamas officials. Among the names on the list are Zaher Birawi, who serves as Head of the PCPA’s Hamas sector in the UK. Birawi is known as a leader of the demonstration flotillas to the Gaza Strip, with Saif Abu Kashk described as another Hanas operative from the organiaation located in Spain.

Zaher Birawi, the Head of the PCPA’s Hamas sector in the UK, behind flotilla leaders ( Second from left). Picture: Israeli embassy

Israel now claims the document shows a "direct connection" between the flotilla leaders and Hamas. In addition, Israel claims a third name, Abu Kashk, is linked to the Hamas organisation as the CEO of Cyber Neptune - an organisation Israel says is a front company in Spain. Israel claims the Spanish company owns dozens of the ships participating in the “Sumud” flotilla. Thus, these ships are secretly owned by Hamas. According to documents released by the Israeli embassy, one Hamas document it claims was found in the Gaza Strip and dated 2021, was signed by Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel now claims the document shows a "direct connection" between the flotilla leaders and Hamas. Picture: Israeli embassy