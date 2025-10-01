Israel has repeatedly vowed to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza

The humanitarian aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg was allegedly circled by Israeli ships on Wednesday morning. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Activists, including Greta Thunberg, on a flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza say they have been encircled by Israeli warships performing "dangerous and intimidatory manoeuvres".

Pro-Palestine campaigners from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) have claimed they were "harassed" by two Israeli "warships" during their mission to break Israel's naval aid blockade on Wednesday morning. They said two of the flotilla's boats, Alma and Sirius, were encircled during their journey. Their lead vessel Alma, was allegedly "aggressively circled" for several minutes, with communications cut off as the vessel was approached. Thiago Ávila, an organiser on board, described this as a "cyber attack". Alma's captain was reportedly forced to make evasive manoeuvres, according to the activists, who said Israel's ships went on to perform "harassing manoeuvres" toward another boat, Sirius. Israel has repeatedly vowed to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza.

A group of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza are shown moored at the small island of Koufonisi. Picture: Getty