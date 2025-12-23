Greta Thunberg arrested in central London over Palestine Action placard
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in central London at a demonstration in support of the Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.
In a video shared by the Prisoners for Palestine protest group, Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at a demonstration by Prisoners for Palestine outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance.
Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.
BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign which says "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide"— Prisoners For Palestine (@Prisoners4Pal) December 23, 2025
She was detained at the Prisoners for Palestine action at Aspen Insurance in London, insurers for Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems. pic.twitter.com/3qBt3iRi9e
A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street.
“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.
“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”
It comes after she took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in central London last night where she was seen shouting “we support the hunger strikers.”
She said in a video posted on her instagram: “We are witnessing with pure and utter disgust how the UK government is handling this situation.”