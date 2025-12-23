By Asher McShane

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been arrested in central London at a demonstration in support of the Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a video shared by the Prisoners for Palestine protest group, Ms Thunberg, 22, can be seen holding a sign reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide” at a demonstration by Prisoners for Palestine outside the central London offices of Aspen Insurance. Two activists sprayed red paint over the front of the building before police arrived and made arrests.

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign which says "I support Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide"



She was detained at the Prisoners for Palestine action at Aspen Insurance in London, insurers for Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems. pic.twitter.com/3qBt3iRi9e — Prisoners For Palestine (@Prisoners4Pal) December 23, 2025

A City of London Police spokesperson said: “At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street. “A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody.

Greta Thunberg being detained by City of London Police officers. Picture: Handout/Prisoners for Palestine