Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash for sharing a photo of a starving Israeli hostage in a post about the suffering of Palestinian prisoners.

The social media post shared by the Swedish activist includes three images, but one of the photos is of Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage taken by Hamas from the Nova festival on October 7 2023.

The text on the post read: "The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion - It is a fact of systemic cruelty and dehumanisation. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders."

Social media users were quick to call out the use of the image, with some accusing Ms Thunberg of spreading misinformation.

Israeli model Noa Cochva wrote: "If you really cared about your beloved Palestinians, you’d put Evyatar face front and center and demand one thing: Bring every hostage home now.

"Release them. Dismantle Hamas. That’s literally the only thing that can end this war. Stop using our tragedy for your personal PR and start doing what can actually END THE WAR. 'Bring them home' is all you should be saying."

