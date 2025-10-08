Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using photo of starving Israeli hostage in Palestinian suffering post
The image was included in a post highlighting the suffering of Palestinian prisoners
Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash for sharing a photo of a starving Israeli hostage in a post about the suffering of Palestinian prisoners.
The social media post shared by the Swedish activist includes three images, but one of the photos is of Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage taken by Hamas from the Nova festival on October 7 2023.
The text on the post read: "The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion - It is a fact of systemic cruelty and dehumanisation. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders."
Social media users were quick to call out the use of the image, with some accusing Ms Thunberg of spreading misinformation.
Israeli model Noa Cochva wrote: "If you really cared about your beloved Palestinians, you’d put Evyatar face front and center and demand one thing: Bring every hostage home now.
"Release them. Dismantle Hamas. That’s literally the only thing that can end this war. Stop using our tragedy for your personal PR and start doing what can actually END THE WAR. 'Bring them home' is all you should be saying."
Another person commented: "You’re using a photo of starved hostage Evyatar David for your propaganda claiming Palestinians are being dehumanized. Is there no limit to your moral depravity?"
The post has since been edited and the slide with the image of the Israeli hostage has been removed from the post.
Ms Thunberg shared the image on Instagram on Monday - the same day she was deported to Greece after Israel intercepted the Freedom Flotilla in international waters.
The interception of the flotilla led to large-scale demonstrations in cities across the world and large gatherings at airports to welcome deportees.
Several activists who were freed in the last two days have given testimonies alleging mistreatment by Israeli authorities.
"There was some dehumanising and violence and shouting," Roos Ykema, a Dutch member of the flotilla who was deported to Madrid on Sunday, told the Associated Press.
"But we got the European treatment," she added.
Her comments were echoed by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, who returned to the Spanish city late Sunday.
"We were detained in a maximum security prison where there was no rule of law, they didn't respect any of our rights," Ms Colau told journalists upon landing.
"But we know this is nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are suffering every day in Gaza."
Israeli authorities have strongly rejected the claims, reiterating that the activists' rights had been respected throughout their detention. Israel's foreign ministry instead accused one activist of biting a female medical staff member.