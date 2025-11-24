Greta Thunberg banned from Venice after activists dye canal green
Extinction Rebellion targeted 10 sites around Italy in protest of the COP30 summit taking place in Brazil over the weekend.
Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after joining activists in dyeing the city's iconic waterways a vibrant shade of green.
Ms Thunberg joined 36 other climate activists from Extinction Rebellion as they turned the waterways, lakes and fountains in 10 Italian cities' a vibrant shade of green on Monday.
Attending the group's Venice demonstration, the 22-year-old activist was issued with a €150 (£132) fine and a 48-hour ban on entering the city following the series of stunts.
The Italian city, known to be one of the most romantic in the world, has now reportedly banned Ms Thunberg - alongside her fellow activists, in response to the synced stunt dubbed 'Stop Ecocide'.
The stunt coincides with the COP30 summit, with protesters unhappy that agreements made by governments at the Brazilian summit did not include limits on the use of fossil fuels.
The group claim the dye used is environmentally harmless, with the action meant to signify "the massive effects of climate collapse".
Monday's protest saw demonstrators dressed head-to-toe red and donning veils covering their faces while slowly walking through crowds of tourists.
As part of the action, Extinction Rebellion activists were seen to target Turin's Po River, Reno River in Bologna, Taranto's Tara River and fountains in both Padova and Genoa.
Extinction Rebellion activist Paola said: "The most important global summit to define international political agreements aimed at countering climate and social collapse is drawing to a close, and once again this year, has been among the countries blocking the most ambitious proposals."
It's the latest in a series of stunts by the group, with a number of tourists visiting the city telling Italian media that it was a cause worth highlighting.
The action follows Ms Thunberg's recent attempt to deliver aid to Gaza as part of the 'Freedom Flotila' - an occassion which saw her detained for five days.
Ms Thunberg joined 436 other activists, parliamentarians and lawyers from around the world as the group attempted to travel to the wartorn region.
More than 30 countries, including from European nations, signed a letter warning Brazil they would reject any deal without a plan to move away from oil, gas and coal at COP30 over the weekend.
The conference, which came to an ended on Sunday, with a variety of compromises - leading many campaigners to express disappointed.
But the EU, which had warned that the summit could end without a deal if fossil fuels were not addressed, eventually accepted despite what many saw as a backwards step following the watering-down of language.