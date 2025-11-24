Extinction Rebellion targeted 10 sites around Italy in protest of the COP30 summit taking place in Brazil over the weekend.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) paints the Navigli and Darsena bright green in protest against climate change over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after joining activists in dyeing the city's iconic waterways a vibrant shade of green.

Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after activists died water ways and fountains across Italy green. Picture: Shutterstock

The group claim the dye used is environmentally harmless, with the action meant to signify "the massive effects of climate collapse". Monday's protest saw demonstrators dressed head-to-toe red and donning veils covering their faces while slowly walking through crowds of tourists. As part of the action, Extinction Rebellion activists were seen to target Turin's Po River, Reno River in Bologna, Taranto's Tara River and fountains in both Padova and Genoa.

Extinction Rebellion activist Paola said: "The most important global summit to define international political agreements aimed at countering climate and social collapse is drawing to a close, and once again this year, has been among the countries blocking the most ambitious proposals." It's the latest in a series of stunts by the group, with a number of tourists visiting the city telling Italian media that it was a cause worth highlighting. The action follows Ms Thunberg's recent attempt to deliver aid to Gaza as part of the 'Freedom Flotila' - an occassion which saw her detained for five days. Ms Thunberg joined 436 other activists, parliamentarians and lawyers from around the world as the group attempted to travel to the wartorn region.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) were seen to paint the Navigli and Darsena areas bright green - as Greta Thunberg was banned from the city of Venice. Picture: Alamy