Israel deports Greta Thunberg and other Gaza aid flotilla activists
Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg has been deported from Israel.
Israel has said 171 activists from the Gaza aid flotilla - including the Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg - have been deported.
The environmentalist had been trying to sail to Gaza to deliver aid along with aound 470 people were aboard more than 40 civilian boats when the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted by Israel last week.
The flotilla was intercepted last week about 70 nautical miles off the Gaza coast in international waters.
The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.
This is the second time Thunberg has been deported by Israel after trying to reach Gaza by sea.
Israeli and Hamas officials are meeting in Sharm-el Sheikh in the hopes of hammering out a potential ceasefire in the territory
Israel said it had accepted Mr Trump's proposal, and Hamas has said it accepts some aspects.
The 20-point plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.
"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week."Speaking to reporters earlier, Mr Trump said he thought the hostages would start to be freed "very soon".
In his Truth Social Post, Mr Trump recognised "positive discussions" with Hamas and countries from all over the world.
He said: "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East.
"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details.