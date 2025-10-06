Israel has said 171 activists from the Gaza aid flotilla - including the Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg - have been deported.

The environmentalist had been trying to sail to Gaza to deliver aid along with aound 470 people were aboard more than 40 civilian boats when the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted by Israel last week.

The flotilla was intercepted last week about 70 nautical miles off the Gaza coast in international waters.

The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.

This is the second time Thunberg has been deported by Israel after trying to reach Gaza by sea.

Israeli and Hamas officials are meeting in Sharm-el Sheikh in the hopes of hammering out a potential ceasefire in the territory