An aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza boarded by Greta Thunberg and other activists has been forced to turn back just hours after setting off from Spain due to bad weather.

“This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats.”

The group said in a statement on Monday: “Due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass.

But just hours into its journey, the expedition leaders decided to turn back as weather conditions worsened.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is made up of around 20 vessels carrying food, water and medicine and is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

The Swedish activist set sail from Moll de la Fusta, Barcelona, on Monday aboard a flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid.

The group added that the mission was facing “over 30 knot winds” and abandoned the journey “prioritise the safety and wellbeing” of those on board.

Smaller boats within the convoy would have been at risk if they had carried on, the organisers added.

Spain’s national weather agency AEMET had issued warnings of rainfall and strong storms for Spain’s Catalonia region as well as other parts of the country.

Earlier, thousands of supporters flocked to the Barcelona pier, chanting "Free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" to send off a variety of boats, from rundown old luxury yachts to tiny wooden sailing boats and industrial-looking vessels.

Activists have a demanded safe passage to deliver the much-needed aid and the opening of a humanitarian sea corridor, according to a statement.

"The story here is about Palestine. The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive," said Ms Thunberg said at a news conference.

She is one of the most recognisable figures on the expedition, formed by hundreds of activists, politicians such as the former mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and journalists.

It comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Food experts warned earlier this month that the city was in famine and that half a million people across the strip were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

The almost 23-month war has killed more than 63,000 people, with at least 332 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.