Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla hit by multiple drones, activists say
The Swede's boat was one of several making up the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was targeted in the waters south of Crete on Wednesday by multiple drones.
Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship has been "attacked several times" by a heavy swarm of drones, activists have said.
Their vessels, carrying more than 500 volunteers, were allegedly sprayed with unidentified chemicals, hit by sound bombs and explosive flares, and had their communications jammed.
Crews reported hearing 15 to 16 drones and 13 explosions on or around several boats during the night.
A brief video appeared on their social media pages showing what appeared to be an explosion near one of the vessels.
No injuries have been reported, and Greece’s coast guard did not report any distress calls, but the team said the attack was "psychological warfare from Israel".
Footage of 9th strike on global sumud flotilla pic.twitter.com/VwTr9ZJpFb— Global Sumud Flotilla Commentary (@GlobalSumudF) September 24, 2025
UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese took to X (Twitter) to call for international protection for the humanitarian mission, writing: “Boats hit with sound bombs, explosive flares, and sprayed with suspected chemicals.
"Radios jammed, calls for help blocked. Immediate international attention and protection required. Hands off the Flotilla!”
It is one of several attacks reported by the flotilla since it set sail from Spain on September 1, including two while some of its boats were in Tunisian waters.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement: "We are protected by international law. We are part of conscience of the world that knows we cannot allow starving children to stay without food, without aid.
"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement.
“We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated."
The Flotilla, which describes itself as a "multinational civilian effort to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza", aims to deliver medical supplies and food to Palestinians who are experiencing widespread hunger due to an Israeli blockade.
Its activists - including doctors, lawyers and politicians - have been told by the Israeli Foreign Ministry to unload their aid in the Israeli port of Ashkelon for it to be transported into Gaza.
"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the ministry said on Monday.
"Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have."