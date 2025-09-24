Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship has been "attacked several times" by a heavy swarm of drones, activists have said.

The Swede's boat was one of several making up the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was targeted in the waters south of Crete on Wednesday by multiple drones.

Their vessels, carrying more than 500 volunteers, were allegedly sprayed with unidentified chemicals, hit by sound bombs and explosive flares, and had their communications jammed.

Crews reported hearing 15 to 16 drones and 13 explosions on or around several boats during the night.

A brief video appeared on their social media pages showing what appeared to be an explosion near one of the vessels.

No injuries have been reported, and Greece’s coast guard did not report any distress calls, but the team said the attack was "psychological warfare from Israel".

Read more: All the countries which recognise Palestine

Read more: 'Critically injured' Palestinian children missing out on life-saving treatment after US visa ban