The ‘Family Boat’ carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has come under drone attack for a second night as it attempts to deliver aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which is currently docked at a Tunisian port, released time stamped footage of an object hitting the ship's deck before it's quickly engulfed in flames. Branding it an overnight drone attack, the crew has confirmed that no passengers or crew were injured in the attack. It marks a second night of attacks, after the boat was “struck by what is suspected to be a drone" during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Footage released by the humanitarian flotilla, which is attempting to deliver aid to Gaza amid a blockade by the Israeli government, shows one of the crew narrowly avoiding the falling debris. Read more: Starmer to host Israeli President in Downing Street after condemning Qatar strike Read more: Poland shoots down Russian 'suicide' drones as Nato jets scrambled following 'unprecedented violation' of airspace Currently docked at the Sidi Bou Said port, the Tunisian Coast Guard is yet to respond to the claims. One of the flotilla's organisers has since accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

The group said the British-flagged Alma sustained fire damage to its top deck. It noted that an investigation was under way. Further images show a “charred electronic device” recovered from the ship's deck. The Israeli military is yet to respond to the incient. “While a full investigation is ongoing, the presence of such a device provides further indication that the boat was deliberately targeted,” it said. It said the boat was struck by what appeared to be a drone and caught on fire. Passengers and crew were able to extinguish the fire shortly after it started. The so-called ‘family boat’ carried GSF leadership, including Swedish climate activist Thunberg.

“Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.” News of the first alleged attack was initially shared by Yasemin Acar, one of the crew members on the boat. “The family boat has been officially attacked,” she said in a video on Instagram. “A drone came right above it, released a bomb and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone on that boat is ok. The fire is out.” “They have bombed a boat once again, with civilians on it, in Tunisian territory. This is an attack against Gaza because they don’t want us there,” she added. In June, Israel arrested Thunberg and other activists on board the Madleen ship, and has vowed to arrest those on board the Sumud flotilla too.

In another Instagram video, Acar said: “We have detected the first drones...From what we can tell and the information we are getting, every boat right now in the flotilla has a drone above them.” “We are watching them very closely trying to figure out which drones they are and what they are here for,” she added. A video posted by the GSF showed the moment the boat was struck by what is understood to be a drone, showing a bright flash of light followed by smoke. The maritime convoy of about 20 boats and delegations from 44 countries is claimed to be the largest attempt to date to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip by sea, which has lasted 18 years. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has called for ‘urgent protection’ for the other boats in the flotilla.

“Main Flotilla boat (Family) attacked apparently by a drone in Tunis port. Other 2 boats are on the way to Tunis and they need urgent protection,” she wrote on X. Ms Albanese, who lives in Tunisia, said "I happen to be here as an independent expert as I live six minutes from here, and what I found here is a lot of shock". In a video on Instagram, she that there will have to be verification on who carried out the attack, and whether it was a drone. "But there is a history of attacks on the flotilla, there are current statements against the flotilla, threatening the flotilla, from Israel, and there are no other states protecting this boat other than Tunisia," she added. Activists on board have demanded safe passage to deliver the much-needed aid and the opening of a humanitarian sea corridor, according to a statement. Earlier, thousands of supporters flocked to the Barcelona pier, chanting "Free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel" to send off a variety of boats, from rundown old luxury yachts to tiny wooden sailing boats and industrial-looking vessels. "The story here is about Palestine,” Ms Thunberg said at a news conference. “The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive.” She is one of the most recognisable figures on the expedition, formed by hundreds of activists, politicians such as the former mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and journalists.