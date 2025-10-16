The Swedish activist described how the IDF allegedly treated her after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla on October 8

Thunberg was one of 170 pro-Palestinian activists deported by Israel on October 6. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Greta Thunberg says Israeli soldiers "hit and kicked her" while she was restrained in "cable ties" after being detained on an aid boat approaching Gaza.

The climate activist was released after five days behind bars but said her bag was returned to her with “whore” and other profanities scribbled on it. Picture: Getty

The climate change protester was released after five days behind bars but said her bag was returned to her with “whore” and other profanities scribbled on it. She added that jail guards and IDF personnel lined up to take selfies as they "humiliated" her by cutting up her belongings with knives. One of those items, her iconic frog hat, was "thrown on the ground and stomped" on, Ms Thunberg said. "There’s a lot I don’t remember,” she told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "So much happening at once. You’re in a state of shock.” Thunberg was one of 170 other pro-Palestinian activists deported by Israel on October 6, including British and US citizens. During their time in detention, Ms Thunberg claimed far-right minister Israeli Itamar Ben-Gvir told the group of detained activist: "You are terrorists. You want to kill Jewish babies." Jail guards also frequently threatened to “gas” the activists in their cells, Ms Thunberg said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which contained 42 boats, says it aimed to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor, and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people". Picture: Getty