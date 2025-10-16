Greta Thunberg says IDF soldiers 'took selfies' while 'physically assaulting' her during Gaza flotilla raid
The Swedish activist described how the IDF allegedly treated her after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla on October 8
Greta Thunberg says Israeli soldiers "hit and kicked her" while she was restrained in "cable ties" after being detained on an aid boat approaching Gaza.
The Swedish activist described how the IDF allegedly treated her after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla on October 8.
After being arrested and held in captivity along with the other 479 people onboard, the 22-year-old claimed soldiers “threw an Israeli flag over me” while assaulting her in an isolated "insect-infested" jail cell.
The climate change protester was released after five days behind bars but said her bag was returned to her with “whore” and other profanities scribbled on it.
She added that jail guards and IDF personnel lined up to take selfies as they "humiliated" her by cutting up her belongings with knives.
One of those items, her iconic frog hat, was "thrown on the ground and stomped" on, Ms Thunberg said.
"There’s a lot I don’t remember,” she told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
"So much happening at once. You’re in a state of shock.”
Thunberg was one of 170 other pro-Palestinian activists deported by Israel on October 6, including British and US citizens.
During their time in detention, Ms Thunberg claimed far-right minister Israeli Itamar Ben-Gvir told the group of detained activist: "You are terrorists. You want to kill Jewish babies."
Jail guards also frequently threatened to “gas” the activists in their cells, Ms Thunberg said.
'Brazenly lying'
"Greta Thunberg is brazenly lying.
"All of her legal rights were fully upheld. Interestingly enough, Greta herself refused to expedite her deportation and insisted on prolonging her stay in custody.
"She also never lodged any complaint with the Israeli authorities regarding these ludicrous and baseless allegations - because they simply never happened."
When asked about Ms Thunberg’s claims, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard expressed little sympathy and stated that flotilla activists had “exposed themselves to a great risk” by participating in the mission.
Her words came after Ms Thunberg claimed Swedish Embassy officials showed little interest in her alleged mistreatment.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, which contained 42 boats, says it aimed to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor, and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people".
Is added that the Israeli interception violated international maritime and humanitarian law, a claim supported by World leaders and human rights groups.
Israel defended its actions by saying it enforced a legal blockade in the waters in which detained the Flotilla.
"You are entering an active war zone. If you continue and attempt to break the naval blockade, we will stop your vessel," a member of the Israeli navy told the activists via radio.