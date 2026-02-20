The beloved actor leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children.

Eric Dane died at the age of 53. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has died aged 53 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The US actor died less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease. His passing was confirmed by his representatives in a statement, who said he had been surrounded by friends and family. The statement said: "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.

Eric Dane, Billie Dane, Georgia Dane and Rebecca Gayheart. Picture: Getty

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. Dane's career took off when he joined long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy as fan-favourite Dr Mark "McSteamy" Sloan. He played the suave surgeon from 2006 until 2012, returning to the show for a guest appearance in 2021. Dane later reached a new generation of viewers when he was cast as Cal Jacobs, the volatile antagonist of the HBO hit Euphoria. Other screen credits include roles in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley and Me and Valentine's Day.

Actor Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS last year. Picture: Getty

Between 2014 and 2018 he played Tom Chandler in post-apocalyptic action series The Last Ship. Dane married actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004 and the pair share two children. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later filed to have the petition dismissed. In December, she wrote for US magazine The Cut that while the two lived separately and dated other people, they shared "a very complicated relationship, one that's confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it's a familial love". Ashton Kutcher, Nina Dobrev, Robert Patrick, Maria Shriver and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson were among the celebrity names who paid tribute to Dane.

Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles attend the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025. Picture: Getty