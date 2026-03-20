18-year-old Juliette Kenny died after contracting meningitis in Kent, with her family now pushing for "lasting change" amid the "explosive" spread of the outbreak

Grieving father of Meningitis victim, 18, says illness 'took her from us less than 12 hours' as he insists 'this can be avoided'. Picture: HANDOUT

By Danielle de Wolfe

The father of 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, who died following an outbreak of meningitis in Kent, has said his family’s devastation is “immeasurable” as he called for better protection for young people.

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Mr Kenny's daughter died on Saturday March 14, one day after first showing symptoms which were vomiting and discolouration in her cheeks, her father Michael Kenny said. He said his daughter had been “fit, healthy and strong” before her death and had completed the practical assessment for her PE A-level on Thursday March 12. Juliette, who was described by her father as having a “beautifully positive energy”, is one of two students who have died following the outbreak of meningitis B in the county. It comes as more than 100 students in Kent have so far been turned away while trying to get a meningitis vaccine after officials closed the queue. Mr Kenny said “no family should experience this pain and tragedy” and that “this can be avoided”, adding that he wanted his daughter’s legacy to be “lasting change”. It comes as more than 100 students in Kent were turned away while trying to get a meningitis vaccine after officials closed the queue on Thursday. Read more: More than 100 students wanting meningitis vaccine turned away after officials closed the queue 'due to capacity' Read more: Ticketless entry to football matches to become criminal offence ahead of Carabao Cup final Mr Kenny said: “We are incredibly proud parents to two wonderful daughters."

Students queuing to receive vaccines and antibiotics at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury as the number of cases of meningitis being investigated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in Kent has risen to 27. Picture: Alamy

“Juliette is a force in this world. With her beautifully positive energy she spread fun, love and happiness to those around her and she continues to do so now," he told the Press Association. “The devastation of her loss to us, her family and friends is immeasurable. “Sharing stories of the empathy, warmth and fun that she created is helping her family and friends through at this time. Her energy continues to make the people who love her find a way. “The illness took her from us so quickly.” Mr Kenny said he first became aware that his daughter was ill when she vomited in the early hours of Friday March 13. Juliette, a year 13 student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham, exhibited no other symptoms at that time, he added. “In the morning on Friday, she was taken, by us, to our local emergency drop-in as a discolouration appeared on her cheeks,” Mr Kenny said. “She was given antibiotics and sent by ambulance to A&E. “Juliette fought bravely for hours, but despite the fantastic NHS hospital staff fighting alongside her, meningitis took her from us less than 12 hours later.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to the University of Kent campus in Canterbury, where about 5,000 students have been offered vaccines, alongside courses of antibiotics. Picture: Alamy

“We were with her at the end, and the last sounds that she heard were the voices of those who loved her telling her how very much loved and cherished she is.” Along with the Meningitis Research Foundation, Mr Kenny and his family are calling for the UK to take urgent action to improve access to the menB vaccination for teenagers and young people. “No family should experience this pain and tragedy,” he said. “This can be avoided. There are young people currently battling this and young people still at risk. “As parents, we knew our children would change the world and be a force for good. “The work to protect young people has started. It needs to be more. “Juliette’s impact on this world must be lasting change. Now is the time to ensure families are safe from the impact of meningitis B.” Vinny Smith, chief executive of Meningitis Research Foundation, said in 2015 the charity’s calls for the menB vaccination to be “routinely available” on the NHS for all at-risk age groups was “not taken forward” as it was “judged not to be cost-effective”.

Club Chemistry in Canterbury which is currently closed due to an outbreak of meningitis. Picture: Alamy