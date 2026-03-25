Twenty-one bereaved parents have written to members of the House of Lords, urging them to support raising the minimum age at which children can access social media.

Ruth Moss, left, with her daughter Sophie, and Ellen Roome, right, with her son Jools. Picture: Ruth Moss/Ellen Roome

By Jacob Paul

More children will die if peers vote against blocking under-16s from using social media, grieving parents have told LBC.

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Twenty-one bereaved parents have written to members of the House of Lords, urging them to support raising the minimum age at which children can access social media. Ellen Roome, one of the signees, suspects her son Jools Sweeney died in 2022 after taking part in a viral challenge he saw on social media. She told LBC she is pressing for a ban to prevent more children from suffering a similar fate. “While we've got children seeing harmful material, then there's a risk that something happens to them or there's a risk that they could die like our children. “I don't have other children… I don't do this [campaign] to make a difference for my other children. I do this because I wholeheartedly believe that a ban would protect other children,” Ellen said. Lord Nash proposed the age limit as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The Conservative former minister’s proposal had been written into the draft new law after a vote in the upper chamber, which he won by a majority of 111. But MPs voted to strip it out by a majority of 134, instead agreeing to give the Government a wider and more flexible power. Later today, peers will be asked whether they would like to insist on Lord Nash’s proposal or agree with MPs. Ellen said: “As bereaved parents, we absolutely think they need to support this and it's frustrating but it’s back in the Lords again and hopefully they’ll vote to raise the age to 16.” Ruth Moss, whose daughter Sophie took her own life in 2014 aged 13, has also signed the letter urging parliamentarians to back an under 16s ban. Read more: British teens to trial social media ban with Lords and Labour in standoff over measure Read more: Children need a social media ban, not another consultation, writes Laura Trott MP

The Lords will vote on an under-16s ban on social media. Picture: Getty

She said if social media was banned for this age group when Sophie was still alive, it could have been a very different story. “On a personal level, it would have made a huge difference to Sophie's life and to my life and trying to control the tech that my child was using. Itt would have been immensely helpful to have that in place,” Ruth told LBC. She added that it is “really important” that peers vote in favour of raising the age limit, describing it as “a public health measure for our children.” "For me it's a similar argument to the other [bans] that have happened in the past, such as tobacco or gambling. We just wouldn't give those things to our children. “We know that social media does harm our children, that it's addictive that the tech companies know that their products are not suitable for children, yet we continue to argue as to whether we should allow children to use them.” “There'll be thousands and thousands of families that are struggling with this issue and children that are undergoing daily harm,” Ruth said. She warned that a further delay means “more children will be harmed” and “in the extreme end of that we see children that die because of that”. Instead of a sweeping ban, a Commons-backed amendment put forward by ministers could see children banned or restricted from accessing selected social media services. The Secretary of State would also gain new powers to bring in social media curfews for young people, or limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.