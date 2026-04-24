Wendy Duffy said her life had been "agony" since the death of her only son Marcus four years ago which no amount of therapy or medication could help

Wendy Duffy paid £10,000 to end her life at the Pegasos clinic. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A healthy mum struggling to cope with the death of her son has ended her life at a Swiss assisted dying clinic.

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Wendy Duffy paid £10,000 to end her life after she was approved for assisted dying at the Pegasos clinic. The former care worker from the West Midlands had planned her death for a year, penning letters to her loved ones, selecting a deathbed outfit and choosing the music she will hear as she dies. The grief-stricken 56-year-old said her life had been "agony" since the death of her only son Marcus four years ago after he choked to death. She said before travelling to Switzerland: "I don't care about anything any more. I exist. I don't live. When Marcus died, I died too, inside. On my deathbed I'll wear his T-shirt, which still smells of him.”

Ms Duffy's son Marcus passed away four years ago leaving her in "agony". Picture: GoFundMe

Pegasos is an assisted dying clinic in Switzerland which accepts psychiatric-only cases where there is no physical illness, given that they meet strict eligibility criteria. The condition must be long-lasting, serious and resistant to treatment. In the UK the proposed assisted dying bill would not permit such cases as it stipulates only those who are terminally ill with six months to live and of a sound mind can end their life.

Peers in the House of Lords will have their final debate on the Assisted Dying Bill today before time runs out and the proposed law fails . Picture: Getty

The most famous clinic, Dignitas, in Switzerland would also have rejected her application. After over a year of interviews, forms and handing over her full medical records and therapy history, all carried out over WhatsApp and email, a panel of experts approved Wendy's case. The 56-year-old will be cremated in Switzerland. Her ashes will be sent back to her family which she wants scattered by her son Marcus's bench.

Her four sisters and two brothers knew she had applied to the clinic but she has not been able to tell them the timeline to protect them. If anyone had travelled with her or was deemed to have helped her suicide in any way they could risk a police investigation. Wendy has previously spoken out about her struggle to overcome her grief following her son's death. Marcus had been eating a sandwich she had made him when he fell asleep on the sofa. Hungover, he choked to death. Wendy tried performed CPR as she battled to save her son's life. She sat by him for five days in hospital before he died. She said the traumatic death left her experiencing nightmares.

Ms Duffy chose to end her life after her only son Marcus choked to death. Picture: Facebook

She tried antidepressants and therapy but none helped her overcome her grief. Wendy previously told the Daily Mail that her only request for her final moments was that the "big windows are open, so my spirit can be free". She added: "I wish this was available in the UK, then I wouldn't have to go to Switzerland at all," revealing she previously tried to take her own life but was unsuccessful and left on a ventilator. "I could step off a motorway bridge or a tower block but that would leave anyone finding me dealing with that for the rest of their lives." "I'm going to go out to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars singing Die With A Smile."