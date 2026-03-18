The widow faced further upset at an already "distressing" time after the case was brought under the fast-track single justice procedure (SJP)

The DVLA have prosecuted the grieving widow despite her protests. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A grieving widow has been convicted over a £35 bill on her dead husband’s car which went unpaid in the weeks after he passed away.

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The woman, 51, was taken to court by the DVLA over the slip-up, which happened last July when she was in mourning and making the funeral arrangements. She wrote a letter to explain how she does not drive herself, has never owned a car, and mistakenly did not pay £35.84 in vehicle tax on her husband’s Jaguar car when it came into her possession after his death. But her letter – setting out the circumstances – was not enough to avoid a criminal conviction, after the case was brought through the controversial fast-track Single Justice Procedure (SJP) courts. “At the time of the offence, my husband had recently passed away,” the widow wrote, in a letter to Barrow-in-Furness Magistrates’ Court. “This was an extremely distressing and overwhelming period in my life. Read more: Baby girl fighting for life in intensive care amid 'explosive' outbreak of meningitis in Kent Read more: Terror watchdog warns under-16s should be banned from social media amid 'brain rot' warning

Grieving widow prosecuted by DVLA over road tax. Picture: Alamy

“I was grieving while also dealing with funeral arrangements and many urgent administrative matters following his death. “I do not drive and I have never previously owned a vehicle myself. “I have very limited understanding of vehicle tax requirements and legal procedures. “English is not my first language, and I struggle to fully understand official correspondence. “During this very difficult time, I did my best to manage everything correctly, but I became confused about the vehicle tax and SORN requirements. “The vehicle was not used on any public road and was kept parked at my home address at all times. “There was absolutely no intention to avoid paying vehicle tax or to break the law. As soon as I understood the situation, I took steps to correct it.” The widow, from near Chesterfield in Derbyshire, entered a guilty plea in writing, and was sentenced by magistrate Dawn Towart to a six-month conditional discharge with an order to pay £85 in costs and the £35.84 car tax bill.

An vehicle on a side street is wheel clamped and "Unatxed vehicle" notice put on its windscreen by the Driver and vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). Picture: Alamy