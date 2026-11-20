Singer, who is the mother of three of Musk's children, says Space X boss needs to step up in his role as "unelected king"

Grimes had three children with Musk - whom she was with from 2018 to 2021. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By William Mata

Grimes has called out her ex Elon Musk, telling the Space X boss that he should "do better" and to stop "fixating on fake women".

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The Canadian singer, 38, has three children with Musk from their 2018-21 relationship and traded barbs with him on social media this week. The tech billionaire started the back-and-forth by sharing a video of an AI-produced influencer called Claudia, which he said was "super intelligence [that] will hack your limbic system". Grimes took objection and hit back on Twitter, which Musk, who now runs it, has renamed X - the same name as their first son. “The fixation on fake women feels like cope," she responded. "I’m a fan of Claudia, but she doesn’t have a Birkin deal, and she isn’t a she; she’s an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory." Read also: Elon Musk and singer Grimes ‘semi-separated' Read also: Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'

The fixation on fake women feels like cope. I’m a fan of Claudia, but she doesn’t have a birkin deal and she isn’t a she, shes an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory. Secualizing a species that cannot have sex is the ultimate… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) November 18, 2026