Grimes tells ex Elon Musk 'do better' after 'fixation on fake women'
Singer, who is the mother of three of Musk's children, says Space X boss needs to step up in his role as "unelected king"
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Grimes has called out her ex Elon Musk, telling the Space X boss that he should "do better" and to stop "fixating on fake women".
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The Canadian singer, 38, has three children with Musk from their 2018-21 relationship and traded barbs with him on social media this week.
The tech billionaire started the back-and-forth by sharing a video of an AI-produced influencer called Claudia, which he said was "super intelligence [that] will hack your limbic system".
Grimes took objection and hit back on Twitter, which Musk, who now runs it, has renamed X - the same name as their first son.
“The fixation on fake women feels like cope," she responded.
"I’m a fan of Claudia, but she doesn’t have a Birkin deal, and she isn’t a she; she’s an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory."
Read also: Elon Musk and singer Grimes ‘semi-separated'
Read also: Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'
The fixation on fake women feels like cope. I’m a fan of Claudia, but she doesn’t have a birkin deal and she isn’t a she, shes an alien creature who’s both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory. Secualizing a species that cannot have sex is the ultimate…— 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) November 18, 2026
“Secularising a species that cannot have sex is the ultimate definition of [German philosopher and writer] Nietzsche’s last man, and we can do better than reducing ‘it’ to a sex slave."
She added: “He [should] be the king we all wish he was. The king he used to be. Ima stop saying this in private and say it online.
"If he [would] step up and be magnanimous, he could earn the Mandate of Heaven – which he has currently lost.”
Musk responded by telling her to "take the white pill" and said, “I don’t want to be king, and Starship has the Mandate of Heaven". He then shared a video of Claudia singing a song about how AI would end the 9-5.
Last year, Musk brought X into the White House to meet his then-buddy Donald Trump.
Grimes responded to her son coming into the limelight by tweeting: "I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know how.
"I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me."
This week, Musk, who threw back his premonitions to become a fully-fledged cheerleader for Mr Trump during his 2024 election campaign, said this week that he does not now associate with the President's Make America Great Again grassroots movement.