Grimsby Town FC co-owner Jason Stockwood has been appointed as Investment Minister as part of Sir Keir Starmer's ministerial reshuffle.

Mr Stockwood will be granted a life peerage as part of his appointment which comes after he spent decades as a business leader. He has held roles at the likes of Travelocity, Skyscanner, Match.com, and joined fintech startup Simply Business in 2010. Read More: Starmer continues ministerial reshuffle - as Home Office gets total shake up Read More: 'We're all very sad': Labour frontbencher reacts to Rayner's resignation - but admits 'she did the right thing' His appointment comes after a wide-ranging reshuffle which was triggered by the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner on Thursday. This is not Stockwood's first foray into politics. He unsuccessfully stood as Labour's candidate for Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire in May. He was beaten in the election by Reform UK's Andrea Jenkyns who took 104,133 votes (42 per cent) to Stockwood's 30,384 (12.3 per cent).

The Grimsby native has been joint majority shareholder of his boyhood football club since 2021 - and has taken the side back into the EFL after they had slipped into the National League. He recently saw his side record one of their most famous victories after beating Premier League outfit Manchester United 12-11 on penalties in the League Cup in August. In a statement released on Saturday, Grimsby Town FC congratulated their owner on his appointment and confirmed he was stepping back from his role as Vice-Chair during his time in government.

