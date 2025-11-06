Burglars who used gay sex app Grindr to target victims found guilty after string of 35 offences in six months
Rahmat Mohammadi, 22, and Mohammed Hotak, 21, used the gay dating app to gain access to homes before stealing phones and valuables
Two men who used Grindr to trick victims into letting them into their homes have been found guilty of a string of burglaries across London.
Listen to this article
Rahmat Mohammadi, 22, and Mohammed Hotak, 21, used the gay dating app to gain access to homes.
The Afghan nationals then stole mobile phones and passwords to access victim's money in a six-month spree.
The pair carried out 35 burglaries and 20 frauds during the period, the Met Police said.
Mohammadi, from Harrow, and Hotak, from Hackney, will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a later date.
The criminals also took valuables including passports and watches from their targets.
Met detectives launched an investigation in autumn 2024 after receiving similar reports.
The similarly-orchestrated thefts were all upon unsuspecting men.
The force's Supt Owen Renowden called the duo "callous and calculating" as they pre-planned their offences.
Supt Renowden added that victims had "shown great strength" throughout the investigation.