Two men who used Grindr to trick victims into letting them into their homes have been found guilty of a string of burglaries across London.

Rahmat Mohammadi, 22, and Mohammed Hotak, 21, used the gay dating app to gain access to homes.

The Afghan nationals then stole mobile phones and passwords to access victim's money in a six-month spree.

The pair carried out 35 burglaries and 20 frauds during the period, the Met Police said.

