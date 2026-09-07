US-owned dating app will make two £13m payments to settle the claims it allowed ad firms access to private information

Grindr has agreed to pay £26m to settle a lawsuit brought by thousands of users in the UK who allege that it shared users' highly sensitive personal information - including their HIV status - with advertising companies. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Grindr has agreed to pay £26m to settle a lawsuit brought by thousands of users in the UK who allege that it shared users' highly sensitive personal information - including their HIV status - with advertising companies.

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In April 2024, UK law firm Austen Hays filed a claim at the High Court of England and Wales alleging that the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating app misused people's personal information during a period up to early 2020. It said this included information about the ethnicity and sexual orientation of its users, breaching UK privacy laws. The class action suit was later served in the US, with the law firm leading the signing up of more than 11,000 claimants. Grindr will make two £13m payments to settle the claims, according to a US regulatory filing, although the settlement includes no admission of liability. Read More: Angela Rayner scraps Labour's councils shake-up after legal advice Read More: Female PE teacher accused of having sex with pupil admits she was 'immature' and wanted to be popular

Grindr became a publicly-listed company in 2022, two years after it was taken over by new owners. Picture: Alamy

If the £26m is equally distributed, the 12,000 people the London law firm represented will receive an average compensation of £2,167 each, according to The Guardian. Grindr insists that the claims relate to "historical data practices" before 2020, when Chinese firm Kunlun owned the company. "While Grindr disputes the allegations, it recognises and acknowledges the distress and loss of trust expressed by some of its UK users regarding that pre-2020 period," the company said in its filing. The company said in the filing that it had overhauled its privacy programme since 2020, “with a keen focus on the unique needs of its community”. It added that “Grindr is and remains a safe space for users, committed to transparency, user control and responsible data practices”. Austen Hays’ parent firm, Gateley, said: “While Grindr disputes the allegations, it recognises and acknowledges the distress and loss of trust expressed by some of its UK users regarding that pre-2020 period. “We thank our clients for trusting us with this sensitive case.”