Grizzly Bear attacks children and teachers leaving 11 injured and four critical as animal remains at large
Armed police arrived at the scene on Thursday but officers said the animal remained on the loose
A Grizzly Bear is on the loose after a group of school children and teachers in Canada were attacked which left 11 injured and two reportedly critical.
The terrifying incident occurred at Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola, northwest of Vancouver, on Thursday.
Two people are were critically injured while a further two sustained serious injuries, according to the local emergency health services.
Police have warned locals to stay indoors and away from the highway as the bear remains on the loose.
Among the injured is believed to be a teacher, according to the parent of one of the children involved.
Police corporal Madonna Saunderson said she did not yet know the age or gender of the injured students, but described the victims' injuries as "very serious at the very least."
Veronica Schooner's ten-year-old son Alcarez was caught up in the attack and said people tried to stop the attack but one male teacher "got the whole brunt of it," and was among the people taken by helicopter from the scene.
Ms Schooner told local media: "He even felt its fur.
"He said that bear ran so close to him, but it was going after somebody else."
She said that some children were hit with bear spray as the teachers fought off the animal, while Alvarez was limping and his shoes were muddy from running for safety.
"He keeps crying for his friends, and oh my goodness, right away he started praying for his friends," she added.
Emergency Health Services spokesman Brian Twaites said that the "aggressive bear" remained on the loose on Thursday evening, and that police and conservation officers were on the scene.
A social media post read: "Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway."
A Facebook post said the school would be closed on Friday, and counselling for those affected would be made available.
A statement read: "It's hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students."
Bears are known to act aggressive at this time of year as they seek to increase fat stores ahead of hibernation.
Typically, grizzly bears in the region hibernate from November until April or May.