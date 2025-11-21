Armed police arrived at the scene on Thursday but officers said the animal remained on the loose

Eleven people injured including four critical after school children and teachers injured in Grizzly Bear attack in Canada. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A Grizzly Bear is on the loose after a group of school children and teachers in Canada were attacked which left 11 injured and two reportedly critical.

The terrifying incident occurred at Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola, northwest of Vancouver, on Thursday. Two people are were critically injured while a further two sustained serious injuries, according to the local emergency health services. Police have warned locals to stay indoors and away from the highway as the bear remains on the loose.

The Acwsalcta school in Bella Coola, British Columbia, Canada. Picture: Alamy

Among the injured is believed to be a teacher, according to the parent of one of the children involved. Police corporal Madonna Saunderson said she did not yet know the age or gender of the injured students, but described the victims' injuries as "very serious at the very least." Veronica Schooner's ten-year-old son Alcarez was caught up in the attack and said people tried to stop the attack but one male teacher "got the whole brunt of it," and was among the people taken by helicopter from the scene. Ms Schooner told local media: "He even felt its fur. "He said that bear ran so close to him, but it was going after somebody else."