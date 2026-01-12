Malaysia and Indonesia are the first countries in the world to ban Elon Musk’s Grok AI tool over concerns about its potential for intimate image abuse involving women and children.

Many are asking whether the UK should follow suit, and Ofcom has now confirmed it has launched a formal investigation into Grok, with possible sanctions being an outright ban or a multi-million pound fine if X is found to have contravened the new Online Safety Act.

There has been a media frenzy in recent days about the perils of Grok AI, not helped by the fact that one of its victims has been no less than the Princess of Wales.

The trouble with this hoo-ha is that nudification apps are not limited to Elon Musk's empire.

As a criminal defence solicitor specialising in sexual offences, I have seen an exponential increase in the number of cases involving AI and deepfake technology in recent years. I have come across multiple instances where a person is accused of using this technology to create sexual abuse images of children, or of using deepfake AI to generate content that is used to extort, threaten or humiliate others.

There has been a proliferation of available tech tools facilitating this behaviour – yes, Grok AI is one, but there are many more.

I completely understand why people want to see this technology curtailed - used naively or maliciously, it can be hurtful and damaging to adult as well as children victims. It is one of the reasons why online sexual offending is such a growing problem. But unfortunately, I simply cannot believe that a phenomenon like this can ever really be put back inside its box.

AI platforms will always be one step ahead of the Government. The authorities have significant powers under the Online Safety Act and similar regulations to fine and restrict the operations of technology companies.

Still, these companies are savvy at arbitraging the system, users are savvy at circumventing any restrictions, and sadly, the resources available to the police and other bodies to detect, investigate, and prosecute the misuse of these technologies are woefully inadequate given the scale of the problem.

Even if the police did want to investigate every allegation of Grok being used to nudify or sexualise adult users of X in the UK over the past few weeks, they would simply not have the capacity.

We saw last week that the big tech giants will not easily give up their revenue streams. Elon Musk's X platform announced it was limiting its image editing for its Grok AI tool to paying users, however notably did not withdraw the tool altogether.

Ofcom may apply for a service restriction order as a result of its investigation, but this would likely involve putting pressure on X to comply voluntarily with its requirements. X will be able to continue to say it does not knowingly allow people to generate sexual images and has systems in place to identify illegal images being shared and report them to the police.

So I’m afraid I am pessimistic. As long as Grok is legal in other jurisdictions, as long as other nudify apps continue to proliferate, and as long as there is user demand, any UK Government action against X will not stem the problem. Short of a total international ban on all nudify apps, the tech companies and users will still find a way.

For years, other software firms have allowed their platforms to create and share indecent images of children, of the worst kind. Why aren’t the politicians banning these firms? The truth is, the problem is bigger than X and Grok AI, but Musk is a convenient scapegoat to make the public think we are doing something about it.

Long before AI came into existence we have had laws banning indecent images of children. Making, possessing and distributing child abuse material can result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, successive Governments have watered down the deterrent. Now it is almost impossible to be sent to prison for making indecent images of children.

There has been huge growth in the number of people (almost always men) making and sharing indecent images of children and grooming children online. All platforms are used, including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Kik, Signal, WhatsApp, X, etc, etc. Anything banned on any platform simply pushes the problem onto the dark web, where almost anything can be bought and sold at the click of a button.

Anyone could join one of the numerous chat groups on Kik, for example, and within seconds could be sharing images of children being raped. As I write this article, thousands of men will be chatting online about grooming children and sharing images of abuse. The police catch the odd few perpetrators when undercover officers are involved, but this is no real deterrent. All chats are encrypted, so there is no detection.

Labour politicians screaming and shouting about X are deluded. In my opinion, other platforms are far, far worse than X for illegal activity.

Marcus Johnstone is Managing Director of PCD Solicitors, who specialises in criminal defence for those accused of sex crimes

