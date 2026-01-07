The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable"

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government could stop using Elon Musk’s X social media platform in protest at its artificial intelligence Grok being used to create sexualised deepfake images.

Downing Street said “all options were on the table” including a boycott of X as ministers backed regulator Ofcom to take action. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable. “No-one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online and we won’t allow the proliferation of these demeaning images. “X needs to deal with this urgently and Ofcom has our full backing to take enforcement action wherever firms are failing to protect UK users. “It already has the power to issue fines of up to billions of pounds and even stop access to a site that is violating the law. “And when it comes to keeping people safe online, all options remain on the table.” Read more: Grok gives out detailed information on suicide methods and techniques, LBC investigation finds Read more: 'I'm feeling spicy': Grok's new 'spicy' AI girlfriend will develop relationships with children

