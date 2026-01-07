Government looking at ‘all options’ over Grok AI-generated deepfakes on X
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable"
The Government could stop using Elon Musk’s X social media platform in protest at its artificial intelligence Grok being used to create sexualised deepfake images.
Downing Street said “all options were on the table” including a boycott of X as ministers backed regulator Ofcom to take action.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we’ve seen on Grok is a disgrace. It is completely unacceptable.
“No-one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online and we won’t allow the proliferation of these demeaning images.
“X needs to deal with this urgently and Ofcom has our full backing to take enforcement action wherever firms are failing to protect UK users.
“It already has the power to issue fines of up to billions of pounds and even stop access to a site that is violating the law.
“And when it comes to keeping people safe online, all options remain on the table.”
Asked if the Government would stop using the app, the spokesman said: “All options are on the table.”
Downing Street’s comments came after Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said action must be taken urgently on the issue.
She backed Ofcom, which is looking into X and xAI, the firm founded by Mr Musk which created Grok, to take “any enforcement action” deemed necessary.
Users of X appear to have prompted Grok, which is integrated into the platform, to generate images of children “in minimal clothing”.
A post on the Grok X account said that there have been “isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing”, and added: “xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.”
Donald Trump’s US administration has hit out at European regulators and online safety campaigners for attempts to regulate what appears online on American platforms.
But Ms Kendall said: “This is not about restricting freedom of speech but upholding the law.”
In response to a request for a comment on Ms Kendall’s statement, an automated response from xAI said: “Legacy media lies.”
But Grok’s account on X responded by saying: “We appreciate the feedback and take concerns about deepfakes seriously.
“xAI is actively enhancing Grok’s safeguards to prevent harmful content, including better blocking of inappropriate prompts.
“We’re committed to complying with regulations and supporting a safer online environment.”
Tech tycoon Mr Musk has previously insisted that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content”.
X has said it takes action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, “by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary”.