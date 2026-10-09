Gromit has been one half of the famous duo with sidekick Wallace since 1989

Wallace and Gromit have embarked on various adventures since 1989. Picture: Collection Christophel/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Wallace & Gromit is finally giving its iconic dog a voice after 37 years of being on screen - and his actor is a familiar name.

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Gromit, one half of the iconic duo, has famously never spoken in the cartoon’s history, which has seen four short films, two feature films, and two animated series with owner Wallace since 1989. The popular dog is releasing an autobiography this month, which includes an audiobook edition, and will be voiced by The Hobbit star Martin Freeman. Nick Park, the animator and filmmaker behind the series, said: "When you create a character who has no voice and whose facial expressions are everything, what do you do when your publisher reminds you there’ll be an audiobook? Read more: Alison Hammond feared she was having a heart attack during live TV show in terrifying health ordeal Read more: Jeremy Clarkson announces one-off special for Clarkson's Farm

"Who could possibly be the voice of a character everyone feels they know, but nobody’s actually heard." He added: "The more I thought about it, the more I realised Martin Freeman was the obvious choice, really. I was genuinely thrilled and honoured when he said yes." The book is written by Park The book and promises to be “"he tale of what goes on behind Gromit's eyes." Gromit himself teases in the trailer: "I do know where all the bones are buried. So, I guess it’s time I spoke." Speaking to The Guardian, Park added: "Martin is not doing a Gromit voice as such. "He’s reading Gromit's story as Gromit put it, his inner thoughts, his candid insights and endless witticisms, bringing to them his usual colour, thoughtfulness and wry humour."

Martin Freeman has been chosen to voice Gromit for the first time. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy