Eight men suspected of being members of a grooming gang have been hit with a string of rape and child sexual abuse charges.

The men, aged 54 to 73, are all British citizens and are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on July 24.

The charges relate to eight victims who were children at the time of the alleged offences.

Gwent Police said Operation Oak was an investigation into reports made by several women of sexual abuse committed against them as children between 1985 and 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised 34 charges, including 17 counts of rape, some of which relate to multiple incidents of rape.

Detectives from Gwent Police carried out an operation on Tuesday to arrest the men from locations in Newport, Swansea, London, Birmingham, Lancashire, Edinburgh and the Argyll and Bute area of Scotland.

Shafaq Mohammed, 58, of Birmingham, has been charged with a total of 11 offences.

They include four counts of rape of a female under 16, three counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over, two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16, causing the prostitution of a girl under 16, causing the prostitution of a woman.

Syed Mohammad Ashan Taqvi, 65, of Newport has been charged with three counts of rape of a female under 16.

Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan, 54, of Edinburgh, has been charged with eight offences. They include two counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over, one count of indecent assault on a woman over 16 years of age, three counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16 years of age or over and two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over.

Kevin Lawrence, 54, of Dunoon, has been charged with three offences. They include two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over and causing the prostitution of a woman.

Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah, 73, of Newport, has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over and one count of rape of a female under 16.

Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, 58, of Tottenham, London, has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over.

Shakeel Babur, 58, of Lancashire, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

Murad Ali, 57, of Swansea, has been charged with two counts of rape of a female under 16.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck, of Gwent Police, said: “Operation Oak is a complex and long-running investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in south Wales.

“At the heart of our investigation has been supporting victims. Together with specialist agencies, we are continuing to provide support to them.

“I know investigations of this nature are likely to cause concern in our communities but it’s vital to the victims in this case and the integrity of the investigation that nothing in posted on social media which could impact the court proceedings.

“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously, and we would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward.

“We will listen to you and investigate all offences, and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”

Jenny Hopkins, chief crown prosecutor for Wales, added: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”