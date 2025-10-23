Four female survivors have stepped down from the government's Grooming Gang Inquiry panel so far, as they called on Jess Phillips to step down as safeguarding minister

By Ella Bennett

A grooming gang inquiry frontrunner who withdrew his candidacy has hit out at ministers for "petty politicking" at the expense of victims, as survivors call on Jess Phillips to resign.

‘Using victims and survivors to score political points is not going to build public confidence.'



Mr Gamble also criticised the "toxicity" that has begun to build, and said they are "echoing the mistakes of the past". He said: "We're not putting victims and survivors at the centre and I'm saying that across the board. So this isn't simply about me targeting one set of politicians. No one has covered themselves in glory in this. "I think it's taken too long to get to where we are. I think the process, as it's been set up, even with best intent, has failed to engage appropriately to empower victims and survivors so that they have a sense of control. And that is really important." His comments come after the four women who resigned from the national grooming gangs inquiry victims liaison panel said they would be prepared to return if safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigns. In a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, they said that Ms Phillips had labelled some of their claims “untrue” and that they had provided evidence to the contrary.

One of the four, Ellie-Ann Reynolds, said the final turning point for her was “the push to change the remit, to widen it in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse”. Ms Phillips told MPs on Tuesday that “allegations of intentional delay, lack of interest or widening of the inquiry scope and dilution are false”. However, in their letter to the Home Secretary, the four victims say that “evidence has since proven we were telling the truth” Ms Reynolds, Fiona Goddard, Elizabeth Harper and a woman signed only as “Jessica” state in the letter that there are five conditions that must be met for them to return to the advisory panel. Mr Gamble told Nick he didn't share the same experience with Ms Phillips in his work on the panel. He said: "She did nothing in her conversation with me to suggest I couldn't address race, to suggest that the terms of reference would be diluted.