Grooming gang inquiry frontrunner who withdrew candidacy blasts ministers for 'petty politicking' at expense of victims
Four female survivors have stepped down from the government's Grooming Gang Inquiry panel so far, as they called on Jess Phillips to step down as safeguarding minister
A grooming gang inquiry frontrunner who withdrew his candidacy has hit out at ministers for "petty politicking" at the expense of victims, as survivors call on Jess Phillips to resign.
Former senior police officer, Jim Gamble, was one of two prospective candidates to lead the government's Grooming Gang Inquiry, before he stepped down on Wednesday.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, he criticised the "petty politicking" and failure to put victims and survivors at the centre on the inquiry.
He said: "The petty politicking that you're seeing in the margins is also not helpful.
"I would think politicians, all of whom have been aware of this for a long, long time, would realise that using victims and survivors to score points off one another in the House of Commons isn't going to build anyone's confidence."
"So they all need to get in a room, lead by example. Everyone wants this inquiry to take place, so let's get consensus amongst the politicians," he added.
Mr Gamble also criticised the "toxicity" that has begun to build, and said they are "echoing the mistakes of the past".
He said: "We're not putting victims and survivors at the centre and I'm saying that across the board. So this isn't simply about me targeting one set of politicians. No one has covered themselves in glory in this.
"I think it's taken too long to get to where we are. I think the process, as it's been set up, even with best intent, has failed to engage appropriately to empower victims and survivors so that they have a sense of control. And that is really important."
His comments come after the four women who resigned from the national grooming gangs inquiry victims liaison panel said they would be prepared to return if safeguarding minister Jess Phillips resigns.
In a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, they said that Ms Phillips had labelled some of their claims “untrue” and that they had provided evidence to the contrary.
One of the four, Ellie-Ann Reynolds, said the final turning point for her was “the push to change the remit, to widen it in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse”.
Ms Phillips told MPs on Tuesday that “allegations of intentional delay, lack of interest or widening of the inquiry scope and dilution are false”.
However, in their letter to the Home Secretary, the four victims say that “evidence has since proven we were telling the truth”
Ms Reynolds, Fiona Goddard, Elizabeth Harper and a woman signed only as “Jessica” state in the letter that there are five conditions that must be met for them to return to the advisory panel.
Mr Gamble told Nick he didn't share the same experience with Ms Phillips in his work on the panel.
He said: "She did nothing in her conversation with me to suggest I couldn't address race, to suggest that the terms of reference would be diluted.
"And when I said I needed to be fundamentally independent and be able to bring victims in to proof terms of reference and agree them, she did nothing to say I couldn't.
"So I know there's heat in the moment, I know there's emotion, there's overflowing.
"I think she needs to get in the room with the victims who've left, including Fiona Goddard.
"But I really think there's a more collegiate approach to this, putting victims at the centre and leading by example."