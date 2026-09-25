A court heard how the girls were plied with drugs and alcohol before being brutally raped

Ziaullah Badshah, 25, Mustafa Iqbal, 43, Mohamed Usman Arshad, 36, Jaswinder Singh, 61, and Sarah Gray, 53. Picture: North Wales Police

By Georgia Rowe

A “sexual predator” who groomed teenage girls to rape them with other men has been jailed for 30 years.

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Mustafa Iqbal, 43, used his take-away job and his drug dealing activities to spot and sexually exploit vulnerable children in Rhyl, treating one drug-addicted girl as his “sex slave”, Caernarfon Crown Court heard. He had been arrested and investigated in 2022, but North Wales Police initially decided to take no action, the court was told. After jailing Iqbal and his co-defendants, Judge Simon Mills said he meant no criticism of North Wales Police, but there should be “reflection”. He said: “There should be some reflection – hindsight is a wonderful thing – on the failure to take action. Read more: Three members of 'UK's largest mobile smuggling' network jailed after sending thousands of stolen phones to China Read more: Couple who filmed themselves abusing ‘broken’ step-brother jailed for life for his murder

Mustafa Iqbal, 43, has been jailed for 30 years at Caernarfon Crown Court, after grooming teenage girls to rape them with other men. Picture: North Wales Police

“There should be some consideration as to whether any more could have been done to protect these children. “I’m not being critical because hindsight is a wonderful thing and there was more evidence that came to light subsequently.” Father-of-two Iqbal was convicted of raping two girls, and sexually assaulting a third. Mohammed Arshad, 36, who ran a cafe in Rhyl, was jailed for 19 years and Ziaullah Badshah, 25, for 17 years, for each raping one of the girls. Jaswinder Singh, 61, became involved in driving the girls around and providing them with cannabis in the hope of sexual exploitation but did not physically carry out any abuse. He was jailed for eight years. They claimed they thought the girls were older, but treated the teenagers as “commodities to be sexually exploited”, the court was told.

Police footage of the moment the men were arrested on suspicion of their crimes. Picture: North Wales Police

All four, along with grandmother Sarah Gray, 53, who was jailed for eight years after providing a “safe house” for sexual exploitation, were convicted in August of multiple offences, following a four-month trial. Gray had been on bail but was threatened and “ran out” of her home and forced to flee Wales following her conviction. Eleven of 12 jurors who convicted the defendants came back to see them sentenced on Friday. The court heard that in March 2022, two girls, aged 14 and 15, were wandering the streets of Rhyl under the influence of cannabis when they were spotted by Iqbal, who invited them to his home. He invited Arshad and Badshah to join them as they plied the youngsters with drugs and alcohol and played, “spin the bottle”. They went on to groom the vulnerable girls so it seemed normal to suffer sexual abuse in exchange for cannabis and vodka, with the victims not understanding the nature of the behaviour, the court heard.

One girl was sexually abused most days after meeting them. Police arrested the men and investigated the offences but made a decision to take no further action (NFA) against Iqbal, who had previous convictions for indecent assault, violence, and possession of extreme pornography. The decision was challenged under the victim’s statutory, right to review but, in 2023, North Wales Police again decided to take no further action, later citing, “evidential issues”. Months later Iqbal spotted another victim, aged 16, who on meeting him described him as a “nonce” with an “obvious” sexual interest in teenage girls. He gave her crack-cocaine before sexually abusing her, treating her as his “sex slave”, prosecutor Owen Edwards KC told the court. On one occasion he was nearly disturbed by his own children while having sex with the teenager at his home. He was arrested and bailed again in January 2024 but ignored an order to have no further contact with the girl. Instead, to cover his tracks, he began using the home of Gray, a drug customer and friend, to sexually assault the girl. He went on to handcuff and brutally rape her before she eventually contacted police, who this time launched a major investigation. Louisa Robertson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Iqbal, Arshad and Badshah sexually exploited these children using alcohol and drugs to coerce them.

Ziaullah Badshah, 25, and Mohamed Usman Arshad, 36. Picture: North Wales Police

“Singh and Gray were complicit in the exploitation of vulnerable girls. “The victims of these shocking crimes showed great courage in speaking out against their abusers, and it is through their strength that we have brought all the offenders charged to justice.” Iqbal, of Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, was convicted of four rapes; three counts of trafficking; three counts of forced compulsory labour; three counts of drug supply; three counts of sexual assault; three counts of encouraging a child to engage in sex; and one count of breach of a Slavery Trafficking Prevention Order. He was given 30 years’ jail plus five years on licence on his release being eligible to apply for parole after serving 20 years. Arshad, of Clifton Grove, Rhyl, was convicted of three rapes, two counts of conspiracy to traffic, two counts of conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour, and supplying cannabis. Badshah, of Brighton Road, Rhyl, was convicted of two rapes; two counts of conspiracy to traffic; two counts of conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour; and supplying cannabis. Singh, of River Street, Rhyl, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to traffic and one count of supplying cannabis to another. Gray, of Llanasa Road, Gronant, was convicted of perverting the course of justice; assisting an offender; conspiracy to supply cocaine to another and conspiracy to supply cannabis to another.

Jaswinder Singh, 61, and Sarah Gray, 53. Picture: North Wales Police